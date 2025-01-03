Game Recap: Wild 4, Capitals 3

Fehervary gave the Capitals a 3-2 lead at 5:34 of the third period. He received a pass from Pierre-Luc Dubois and scored with a wrist shot through the pads of Fleury, who had tripped over the legs of Wild defenseman Travis Dermott.

The Capitals appeared to increase their lead to 4-2 at 11:04, but the goal was immediately waived off before a video review confirmed that Wilson had scored with a high stick.

Marco Rossi then scored 15 seconds later to tie the game 3-3, knocking in his own rebound after he redirected Hartman’s shot on the rush.

“There was some adversity in the game but we stayed with it,” Minnesota coach John Hynes said. “And that’s what we talked with the team about is getting in these style of games against top teams. The details matter and staying consistent in our game matters up or down, and I thought we did a good job of that.”

Wilson gave the Capitals a 1-0 lead at 10:19 of the first period, sliding a rebound past Fleury's outstretched left pad after Rasmus Sandin’s shot from the left point hit him in front.

Hartman tied it 1-1 at 11:24, deflecting Zach Bogosian’s shot from the right point past Lindgren in front.

The Wild took a 2-1 lead on a short-handed goal by Yakov Trenin at 19:07. Lindgren went behind the net to play the puck on a dump in, but his clearing attempt hit a charging Trenin, who then patiently skated around the Capitals goalie, who had scrambled to get back to the post, before tucking the puck into an open net.

“At first I saw he doesn’t have help from his guys,” Trenin said. “It was kind of an easy play for me to go through him. After that I saw that he lost his stick and the puck is right there and I couldn’t believe it. ... Then I got the puck, I see there’s no whistle and I went to the net.”

NOTES: Ovechkin has scored 28 goals in 47 regular-season games against Fleury, the most he has scored against any goaltender in his career. ... Fehervary's goal was the Capitals' 20th from a defenseman in 38 games this season. That equals their total from all of last season. ... Fleury recorded his 36th career shootout win on the road, tying Henrik Lundqvist for the most in NHL history.