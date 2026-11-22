Merilainen made 22 saves and Boeser extended his point streak to a career high 10 games (four goals, 11 assists) with three assists for the Canucks (6-18-1), who have won three of their past four games after only winning once in the previous 18 (1-16-1).

"It's been not easy at the beginning of the season, but we knew it's not going to be easy,” Rossi said. “But I think we stick together. We know like we are all in the same boat, and we have done a really good job lately."

Zeev Buium, who was also part of the trade for Hughes, scored his first goal of the season and Jake DeBrusk scored the lone goal of the shootout.

"Felt like there was a big monkey on my back, and nice to be able to get one,” Buium said. “And honestly, just really happy we got the win at home.”

Matt Boldy had a goal and an assist, and Jared Spurgeon also scored for the Wild (17-3-5), who had their win streak end at five, but have points in 14 straight games (11-0-3) since their last loss in regulation, 2-1 at the Calgary Flames on Oct. 22. Jesper Wallstedt made 21 saves.

"I don't think we played our best; I don't think we played our worst,” said Boldy, who has eight points (four goals, four assists) over the past three games. “But they played well and found ways to score and yeah, credit to them."

Kirill Kaprizov had two assists to extend his point streak to 14 games (seven goals, 21 assists), tying the Minnesota franchise record for longest point streak in a season that he previously set from Nov. 9 to Dec. 9, 2022.

“He's a superstar,” Boldy said. “I feel like I keep talking about this. It's not a surprise. He's unbelievable, so that's how he plays. He makes plays all over the ice."