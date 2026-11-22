VANCOUVER -- Marco Rossi scored twice, including the game-tying goal with 1:23 remaining in the third period, and the Vancouver Canucks rallied for a 4-3 shootout win against the Minnesota Wild at Rogers Arena on Saturday.
Rossi scores twice, helps Canucks rally for shootout win against Wild
Forward ties game with 1:23 remaining for Vancouver; Minnesota pushes point streak to 14
Nick Foligno put Minnesota ahead 3-2 at 18:02 of the third with a wrist shot from the right face-off circle. After the Canucks pulled Leevi Merilainen for the extra attacker, Brock Boeser's wrist shot from the left circle deflected off the skate of Wild defenseman Brock Faber through the crease to Rossi, who scored his second goal to tie it 3-3 at 18:37.
“It felt really good,” said Rossi, who came to Vancouver as part of the Dec. 12, 2025 trade for defenseman Quinn Hughes. “Personally, of course, feels good to help the team to win the game. We didn't give up until the last second of the game."
Merilainen made 22 saves and Boeser extended his point streak to a career high 10 games (four goals, 11 assists) with three assists for the Canucks (6-18-1), who have won three of their past four games after only winning once in the previous 18 (1-16-1).
"It's been not easy at the beginning of the season, but we knew it's not going to be easy,” Rossi said. “But I think we stick together. We know like we are all in the same boat, and we have done a really good job lately."
Zeev Buium, who was also part of the trade for Hughes, scored his first goal of the season and Jake DeBrusk scored the lone goal of the shootout.
"Felt like there was a big monkey on my back, and nice to be able to get one,” Buium said. “And honestly, just really happy we got the win at home.”
Matt Boldy had a goal and an assist, and Jared Spurgeon also scored for the Wild (17-3-5), who had their win streak end at five, but have points in 14 straight games (11-0-3) since their last loss in regulation, 2-1 at the Calgary Flames on Oct. 22. Jesper Wallstedt made 21 saves.
"I don't think we played our best; I don't think we played our worst,” said Boldy, who has eight points (four goals, four assists) over the past three games. “But they played well and found ways to score and yeah, credit to them."
Kirill Kaprizov had two assists to extend his point streak to 14 games (seven goals, 21 assists), tying the Minnesota franchise record for longest point streak in a season that he previously set from Nov. 9 to Dec. 9, 2022.
“He's a superstar,” Boldy said. “I feel like I keep talking about this. It's not a surprise. He's unbelievable, so that's how he plays. He makes plays all over the ice."
Each team was missing a key player. Hughes was sent back to Minnesota to be reevaluated after leaving a 4-1 win at the Calgary Flames on Thursday at 9:57 of the third period following a hit from Flames forward Adam Klapka.
Vancouver was without forward Elias Pettersson, who is day to day with an upper-body injury and is expected to miss the next two games.
Boldy put the Wild ahead 1-0 at 8:58 of the second, taking a backhand pass from Kaprizov below the goal line and quickly snapping a shot under the blocker arm of Merilainen from the right hash mark.
Rossi tied it 1-1 on the power play at 13:13 by deflecting a hard pass from Filip Hronek at the point over the blocker-side pad of Wallstedt from the left slot.
It was Rossi’s first goal in 21 games after scoring three times in the first two games of the season. With Petterson out, Rossi was moved back onto the top power-play unit.
“That's me, right? Like I love to be in these situations,” Rossi said.
Just over a minute later, Spurgeon helped Minnesota retake the lead 2-1 at 14:25. Kaprizov circled behind the net before making a centering pass that deflected off the skate of Canucks defenseman Luke Schenn at the side of the net and right to Spurgeon alone in the slot for a quick shot past a sprawling Merilainen.
Kaprizov, who hit the post in the final round of the shootout, is third in NHL scoring with 45 points (18 goals, 27 assists).
"Kirill is bringing it every night,” Wild coach John Hynes said. “He's a constant competitor. That's why when he plays with the intensity level that he's playing with, he is able to produce at a high level because he's such a gifted guy that just competes, and then that allows his skill to come out."
Buium scored 30 seconds into the third period to tie it 2-2 when his point shot bounced off Kaprizov’s stick and beat a screened Wallstedt along the ice.
Merilainein kept the game tied when he robbed Faber on a 2-on-1 pass from Kaprizov with a sliding left-pad save 44 seconds into overtime.
"Gotta score that,” Faber said. “Great pass; would have loved to end it there."
Merilainen also stopped Joel Eriksson Ek on a breakaway with 34 seconds left.
"He played great,” Boldy said. “Huge saves in overtime, stood big in the shootout, so yeah, tip your cap for sure."
NOTES: Boeser became fifth Canucks player since 2015-16 to record a 10-game point streak, following Pettersson (14 games in 2022-23), J.T. Miller (13 games in 2021-22 and 11 games in 2023-24), Hughes (11 games in 2023-24) and Hronek (11 games in 2023-24). ... Vancouver forward Ty Mueller had two hits and one block in 13:49 in his season debut after being called up from Abbotsford of the American Hockey League earlier in the day. ... Kaprizov has 12 assists during a five-game multiassist streak. He also recorded his 56th multiassist game and matched Ryan Suter for the second-most in franchise history. ... Wild defenseman David Spacek entered the lineup in place of Hughes and had one assist, two shots on goal and one block in 14:46 of ice time after being scratched the past five games. ... Minnesota forward Yakov Trenin returned after missing one game due to personal reasons and finished with one shot on goal in 12:26 of ice time. ... Hughes' injury ended his career-high point streak at 13 games (21 points; six goals, 15 assists).