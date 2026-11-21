VANCOUVER, BC -- Minnesota also enters tonight riding a nine-game road win streak. Per Stats Perform, the Wild has allowed two or fewer goals in each win. The only other teams in NHL history to have such a streak on the road are the 2014-15 Wild (12 games), 2007-08 Sharks (two nine-game streaks) and 2019-20 Avalanche (nine). While the Wild is red hot on the road, Vancouver is ice cold at home. The Canucks have lost eight straight games at home and are 1-9-0 overall, getting outscored 45-28.
Game Preview: Wild at Canucks
Minnesota also enters tonight riding a nine-game road win streak. Per Stats Perform, the Wild has allowed two or fewer goals in each win. The only other teams in NHL history to have such a streak on the road are the 2014-15 Wild (12 games), 2007-08 Sharks (two nine-game streaks) and 2019-20 Avalanche (nine). While the Wild is red hot on the road, Vancouver is ice cold at home. The Canucks have lost eight straight games at home and are 1-9-0 overall, getting outscored 45-28.
When these two teams met back on Oct. 25, it was the return of Quinn Hughes. The Wild earned a 4-2 win that saw Hughes score in his first game back in Vancouver. Tonight, the Wild will be without its star defenseman. Hughes left the game against Calgary late in the third period and did not return. Wild Head Coach John Hynes told media this morning that Hughes will not play in the next two games. With Hughes missing tonight’s game, his career-long 13-game point streak (6-15=21) will end.
While Hughes’ streak comes to an end, Kirill Kaprizov will look to extend his own 13-game point streak (7-19=26) and tie his career-long and franchise record point streak of 14 games (11/9-12/9/22). Kaprizov has collected multiple points (1-10=11) in four consecutive games. He also has a three-game point streak against Vancouver (2-3=5) and owns 11 goals in 15 career games against the Canucks.
Jesper Wallstedt will get the start tonight and look to tie Alex Stalock for the 10th-most wins by a goaltender in Wild history (37). He is 9-0-1 in his last 10 starts with a 1.80 GAA and a .933 SV%. Wallstedt is also riding an eight-game road win streak with a 1.37 GAA and a .949 SV% and has not allowed more than two goals in all eight starts.
Info for Tonight's Game:
- When: Saturday, November 21 at 9:00 p.m. CT
- Where: Rogers Arena (Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada)
- Watch: How to Watch
- Listen: KFAN
- Gamecenter: Wild at Canucks
Records:
- Minnesota Wild Record: 17-3-4, 38 points.
- Vancouver Canucks Record: 5-18-1, 11 points.
- All-Time Wild Record: 55-40-15 (32-18-6 at Grand Casino Arena, 23-22-9 at Vancouver)
Match-up Stats
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26-27 Team Stats
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MIN
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VAN
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Power Play
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25.9%
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22.7%
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Penalty Kill
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80.6%
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62.5%
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Faceoff
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46.8%
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47.5%
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Goals For / Games Played
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3.63
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2.79
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Goals Against / Games Played
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2.17
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4.38
Wild Leaders Against Canucks
- Kaprizov leads Minnesota with 23 points (11-12=23) in 15 career games against Vancouver
- D Jared Spurgeon owns 19 points (4-15=19) in 47 contests
- C Ryan Hartman has 17 points (11-6=17) in 26 games
- LW Matt Boldy (5-9=14, in 15 games), D Jonas Brodin (4-10=14, in 35 games) and LW Nick Foligno (3-11=14, in 33 games) have 14 points each.
Canucks Leaders Against Wild
- C Elias Pettersson leads Vancouver with 14 points (7-7=14) in 19 career games against Minnesota
- LW Jake DeBrusk owns 13 points (8-5=13) in 17 games
- Boeser has 12 points (4-8=12) in 23 games
- RW Brendan Gallagher (6-3=9, in 21 games), D Filip Hronek (0-9=9, in 16 games) and D Jamie Oleksiak (2-7=9, in 28 games) have nine points each.
Connections
- Hughes was selected by Vancouver in the first round (No. 7 overall) of the 2018 NHL Draft and recorded 432 points (61-371=432) in 459 games across parts of eight seasons (2018-26) with the Canucks, as well as 26 points (2-24=26) in 30 games in two Stanley Cup Playoff appearances (2020, 2024).
- Minnesota Associate Coach Jack Capuano played in three games with Vancouver in 1990-91.
- Wild Assistant Coach Jason King was selected by Vancouver in the seventh round (212th overall) of the 2001 NHL Draft and recorded 23 points (12-11=23) in 55 games in parts of two seasons with the Canucks (2002-04).
- King also served as an Assistant Coach for Vancouver for three seasons (2020-23) and four seasons as an Assistant Coach with the Canucks AHL affiliate in Utica (2016-20).
- C Marco Rossi was selected by the Wild in the first round (No. 9 overall) of the 2020 NHL Draft and recorded 114 points (49-65=114) in 202 games across parts of five seasons (2021-26) with the Wild, as well as three points (2-1=3) in six games during the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs.
- LW Liam Ohgren was selected by Minnesota in the first round (No. 19 overall) of the 2022 NHL Draft and tallied seven points (3-4=7) in 46 games in parts of three seasons (2023-26) with the Wild.
- D Zeev Buium was selected by the Wild in the first round (No. 12 overall) of the 2024 NHL Draft and posted 14 points (3-11=14) in one season (2025-26) with Minnesota, as well as one assist in four games during the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs.
- Boeser is from Burnsville.
- D Cameron Crotty skated in one game for Minnesota during the 2024-25 season and spent time on the Wild roster earlier this season.
Injury Report
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PLAYER
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INJURY
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STATUS
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G Filip Gustavsson
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Lower Body
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No Timetable
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D Olli Maatta
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Upper Body
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Injury Reserve
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D Quinn Hughes
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Upper Body
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Day-to-Day
Fast Facts
- Minnesota has won nine consecutive home games against Vancouver (since 2/6/20), including three OTW and one SOW.
- Minnesota is 18-5-0 in its last 23 games overall vs. Vancouver (since 3/9/18) and 7-2-0 in the last nine meetings (since 12/16/23).
- The Wild set single-game franchise records for goals scored (10) and single-period goals scored (seven, third period) vs. Vancouver on 2/19/24.
- Minnesota’s 55 wins and 125 points vs. the Canucks are its fourth-most against any franchise.
For more information on tonight's matchup, check out the game notes below.