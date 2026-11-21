Minnesota also enters tonight riding a nine-game road win streak. Per Stats Perform, the Wild has allowed two or fewer goals in each win. The only other teams in NHL history to have such a streak on the road are the 2014-15 Wild (12 games), 2007-08 Sharks (two nine-game streaks) and 2019-20 Avalanche (nine). While the Wild is red hot on the road, Vancouver is ice cold at home. The Canucks have lost eight straight games at home and are 1-9-0 overall, getting outscored 45-28.

When these two teams met back on Oct. 25, it was the return of Quinn Hughes. The Wild earned a 4-2 win that saw Hughes score in his first game back in Vancouver. Tonight, the Wild will be without its star defenseman. Hughes left the game against Calgary late in the third period and did not return. Wild Head Coach John Hynes told media this morning that Hughes will not play in the next two games. With Hughes missing tonight’s game, his career-long 13-game point streak (6-15=21) will end.

While Hughes’ streak comes to an end, Kirill Kaprizov will look to extend his own 13-game point streak (7-19=26) and tie his career-long and franchise record point streak of 14 games (11/9-12/9/22). Kaprizov has collected multiple points (1-10=11) in four consecutive games. He also has a three-game point streak against Vancouver (2-3=5) and owns 11 goals in 15 career games against the Canucks.

Jesper Wallstedt will get the start tonight and look to tie Alex Stalock for the 10th-most wins by a goaltender in Wild history (37). He is 9-0-1 in his last 10 starts with a 1.80 GAA and a .933 SV%. Wallstedt is also riding an eight-game road win streak with a 1.37 GAA and a .949 SV% and has not allowed more than two goals in all eight starts.