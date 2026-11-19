Pitlick, 35 (11/1/91), has recorded 11 shots on goal and four penalty minutes (PIM) in 12 games with Minnesota this season. He has also tallied three points (1-2=3) in six games with Iowa. For his career, the 6-foot-2, 201-pound native of Minneapolis, Minn., owns 111 points (58-53=111) and 576 shots on goal in 464 career NHL games over 12 seasons with the Edmonton Oilers (2013-17), Dallas Stars (2017-19), Philadelphia Flyers (2019-20), Arizona Coyotes (2020-21), Calgary Flames (2021-22), Montreal Canadiens (2021-22), St. Louis Blues (2022-23), New York Rangers (2023-24) and Minnesota (2025-27). Pitlick has also tallied three points (2-1=3) in 22 career Stanley Cup Playoff games.

He owns 156 points (63-93=156) in 303 career AHL games in parts of nine seasons with the Oklahoma City Barons (2011-15), Bakersfield Condors (2015-16), Hartford Wolf Pack (2023-24), Providence Bruins (2024-25) and Iowa (2025-27). Pitlick was originally selected by the Edmonton Oilers in the second round (31st overall) of the 2010 NHL Draft. He was signed by Minnesota as a free agent on July 2, 2025 and wears sweater No. 19 with the Wild.

Minnesota plays at the Calgary Flames tonight at 7 p.m. CT on Wild+ and KFAN FM 100.3.