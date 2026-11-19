SAINT PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota Wild President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has recalled forward Tyler Pitlick from the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League (AHL).
Minnesota Wild Recalls Forward Tyler Pitlick from Iowa
Pitlick, 35 (11/1/91), has recorded 11 shots on goal and four penalty minutes (PIM) in 12 games with Minnesota this season. He has also tallied three points (1-2=3) in six games with Iowa. For his career, the 6-foot-2, 201-pound native of Minneapolis, Minn., owns 111 points (58-53=111) and 576 shots on goal in 464 career NHL games over 12 seasons with the Edmonton Oilers (2013-17), Dallas Stars (2017-19), Philadelphia Flyers (2019-20), Arizona Coyotes (2020-21), Calgary Flames (2021-22), Montreal Canadiens (2021-22), St. Louis Blues (2022-23), New York Rangers (2023-24) and Minnesota (2025-27). Pitlick has also tallied three points (2-1=3) in 22 career Stanley Cup Playoff games.
He owns 156 points (63-93=156) in 303 career AHL games in parts of nine seasons with the Oklahoma City Barons (2011-15), Bakersfield Condors (2015-16), Hartford Wolf Pack (2023-24), Providence Bruins (2024-25) and Iowa (2025-27). Pitlick was originally selected by the Edmonton Oilers in the second round (31st overall) of the 2010 NHL Draft. He was signed by Minnesota as a free agent on July 2, 2025 and wears sweater No. 19 with the Wild.
Minnesota plays at the Calgary Flames tonight at 7 p.m. CT on Wild+ and KFAN FM 100.3.