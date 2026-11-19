CALGARY, AB -- Minnesota is set to play its final game in the Scotiabank Saddledome tonight as it opens a three-game road trip against the Calgary Flames at 7:00 p.m. on Wild+ and KFAN FM 100.3. These two teams met back on Oct. 22, with Calgary earning a 2-1 win. That was also the last time Minnesota suffered a regulation loss, as it has gone 10-0-2 since that game. The Wild is looking to turn the tide in its final game at the Saddledome, as it has lost its last four games here(0-3-1).
Game Preview: Wild at Flames
Starting fast has been the key to Minnesota’s success over its last 12 games, as it has scored first in all of them, outscoring opponents 16-2 in the first period during its point streak. The Wild has also outscored its opponents 13-0 in the first period over its last eight games. Per Stats Perform, since 1979-80, the only other NHL teams to score at least 13 first-period goals and allow none over an eight-game stretch are the 1993-94 Islanders (15-0, Feb. 15-March 1) and 2011-12 Red Wings (14-0, Nov. 23-Dec. 8).
Quinn Hughes and Kirill Kaprizov continue to make history each time they step onto the ice. In Tuesday's game against Nashville, they both extended their point streaks to 12 games. Per Stats Perform, they’re the first NHL players with a 12-game point streak that coincides with a 12-game point streak by their team since Connor McDavid in 2023-24. McDavid had the last such streak of more than 12 games (15 in 2022-23).
Jesper Wallstedt gets the start for Minnesota tonight. He is 9-0-1 in his last 10 starts with a 1.80 GAA and a .933 SV%. He is also 7-0-0 with a 1.43 GAA and a .948 SV% in his last seven road starts. In his last start against Calgary, Wallstedt stopped 20-of-22 shots faced—both goals were of the power play variety.
Dustin Wolf will get the start for the flames tonight. He owns a 4-1-1 record over his last six starts with a 2.18 GAA and a .919 SV%. On the season, Wolf is 5-5-1 with a 3.45 GAA and a .878 SV% in 11 starts. Playing in the Saddledome hasn’t been kind to Wolf this season, as he is 1-3-0 with a 4.07 GAA and a .855 SV% in four starts, giving up at least four goals in three of those games. The Wild will look to continue its offensive production away from Saint Paul as Minnesota has scored four or more goals in four of its last five road contests.
Info for Tonight's Game:
- When: Thursday, November 19 at 7:00 p.m. CT
- Where: Scotiabank Saddledome (Calgary, Alberta, Canada)
- Watch: How to Watch
- Listen: KFAN
- Gamecenter: Wild at Flames
Records:
- Minnesota Wild Record: 16-3-4, 36 points.
- Calgary Flames Record: 10-11-1, 21 points.
- All-Time Wild Record: 46-48-17 (28-18-10 at Grand Casino Arena, 18-30-7 at Calgary)
Match-up Stats
|
26-27 Team Stats
|
MIN
|
CGY
|
Power Play
|
25.6%
|
27.5%
|
Penalty Kill
|
80%
|
82.4%
|
Faceoff
|
47%
|
47%
|
Goals For / Games Played
|
3.61
|
2.55
|
Goals Against / Games Played
|
2.22
|
3.45
Wild Leaders Against Flames
- D Quinn Hughes leads Minnesota with 24 points (4-20=24) in 32 career games against Calgary.
- D Jared Spurgeon owns 16 points (5-11=16) in 48 career games.
- LW Nick Foligno has 16 points (9-7=16) in 30 games.
- LW Matt Boldy owns 13 points (6-7=13) in 16 contests.
- LW Marcus Foligno has 12 points (10-2=12) in 29 games.
Flames Leaders Against Wild
- C Mikael Backlund leads Calgary with 22 points (8-14=22) in 48 career games against the Wild.
- LW Jonathan Huberdeau owns 18 points (8-10=18) in 26 games.
- C Ryan Strome has 11 points (2-9=11) in 29 games…Frost (2-6=8, in 12 games), C Yegor Sharangovich (4-4=8, in 14 games) and D Zach Whitecloud (3-5=8, in 20 games) have eight points each.
Connections
- C Blake Coleman collected 199 points (99-100=199) in 392 games with Calgary over a span of five seasons (2021-26)
- D Olli Määttä tallied 14 points (2-12=14) in 21 games with Calgary (2025-26)
- D Jake Middleton recorded 82 points (21-61=82) in 322 games with Minnesota over a span of five seasons (2021-26)
- Whitecloud played two seasons (2016-18) at Bemidji State University.
Injury Report
|
PLAYER
|
INJURY
|
STATUS
|
G Filip Gustavsson
|
Lower-body injury
|
No Timetable
|
D Olli Maatta
|
Upper-body injury
|
Injury Reserve
Fast Facts
The Wild is 15-12-3 in its last 30 games at the Saddledome after starting the all-time series 3-18-4 in its first 25 games in Calgary.
For more information on tonight's matchup, check out the game notes below.