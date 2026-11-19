Starting fast has been the key to Minnesota’s success over its last 12 games, as it has scored first in all of them, outscoring opponents 16-2 in the first period during its point streak. The Wild has also outscored its opponents 13-0 in the first period over its last eight games. Per Stats Perform, since 1979-80, the only other NHL teams to score at least 13 first-period goals and allow none over an eight-game stretch are the 1993-94 Islanders (15-0, Feb. 15-March 1) and 2011-12 Red Wings (14-0, Nov. 23-Dec. 8).

Quinn Hughes and Kirill Kaprizov continue to make history each time they step onto the ice. In Tuesday's game against Nashville, they both extended their point streaks to 12 games. Per Stats Perform, they’re the first NHL players with a 12-game point streak that coincides with a 12-game point streak by their team since Connor McDavid in 2023-24. McDavid had the last such streak of more than 12 games (15 in 2022-23).

Jesper Wallstedt gets the start for Minnesota tonight. He is 9-0-1 in his last 10 starts with a 1.80 GAA and a .933 SV%. He is also 7-0-0 with a 1.43 GAA and a .948 SV% in his last seven road starts. In his last start against Calgary, Wallstedt stopped 20-of-22 shots faced—both goals were of the power play variety.

Dustin Wolf will get the start for the flames tonight. He owns a 4-1-1 record over his last six starts with a 2.18 GAA and a .919 SV%. On the season, Wolf is 5-5-1 with a 3.45 GAA and a .878 SV% in 11 starts. Playing in the Saddledome hasn’t been kind to Wolf this season, as he is 1-3-0 with a 4.07 GAA and a .855 SV% in four starts, giving up at least four goals in three of those games. The Wild will look to continue its offensive production away from Saint Paul as Minnesota has scored four or more goals in four of its last five road contests.