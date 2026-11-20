CALGARY -- Kirill Kaprizov and Quinn Hughes each extended their point streak to 13 games, and the Minnesota Wild won their fifth game in a row, 4-1 over the Calgary Flames at Scotiabank Saddledome on Thursday.
Hughes, Kaprizov, Wild keep streaking in win against Flames
Defenseman, forward each has points in 13 straight games, Minnesota 11-0-2 in past 13
Kaprizov had a goal and two assists and Hughes had a goal and an assist to become the ninth forward-defenseman duo with simultaneous 13-game point streaks in NHL history.
“Just try to play every game, like show our best,” Kaprizov said in regard to what has been working offensively for the pair. “Just try to focus on the game and don’t think about points or something, just help your team to win. When you play the right way, everything (is) coming and your team wins and points coming and chances coming more.”
Hughes left the game after taking a hit from Flames forward Adam Klapka at 9:57 of the third period. Minnesota coach John Hynes didn’t have an update on his condition after the game.
Matt Boldy had a goal and two assists and Joel Eriksson Ek had a goal and an assist for the Wild (17-3-4), who have points in 13 straight games (11-0-2) since their last loss in a regulation, 2-1 at the Flames on Oct. 22. Jesper Wallstedt made 22 saves.
“Every time a team beats you, you want to get them back the next time you play them,” forward Michael McCarron said. “We had a really good start again.”
Simon Nemec scored his second goal in as many games for the Flames (10-12-1), who were coming off a California trip which featured two wins in three games, including a 5-2 victory over the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday. Dustin Wolf made 18 saves.
“There’s portions of (the game) that we liked and portions that we didn’t, the start being one of them,” Calgary coach Ryan Huska said. “Unfortunately, you want the guys on the ice to start it the right way, and we didn’t do that tonight.”
Eriksson Ek opened the scoring 25 seconds into the first period when he redirected Boldy’s wrist shot past Wolf to put the Wild up 1-0.
“Obviously, we didn’t start the way we should have,” Flames defenseman Zach Whitecloud said. “I will take plenty of responsibility for that. We didn’t manage that first line well enough. And obviously put us on the back foot for the rest of the game.”
Hughes made it 2-0 at 8:09 after taking a pass from Eriksson Ek and scoring on a wrist shot through traffic from the top of the right circle that beat Wolf to the glove side.
Nemec scored at 15:51 to cut the lead to 2-1. After his stick broke when he took a hit in the defensive zone, Nemec went to the Calgary bench to get a new one before skating up the ice and snapping a pass from Morgan Frost from the right circle over Wallstedt’s blocker.
“I thought he was solid tonight for us,” Huska said of Nemec. “The goal aside, I feel like he’s, (in) the last handful of games, starting to settle in a little bit more.”
Kaprizov made it 3-1 with a power-play goal at 2:31 of the second period, taking a pass from Boldy at the right post and dragging the puck through his own legs before lifting a shot to the short side past Wolf.
“Just a little bit lucky,” Kaprizov said. “I feel like there was a little bit bounce after goalie stick or something like that. I scored before like this in Russia a couple times. It was more instinct, just in the moment I tried.”
Boldy scored into an empty net at 19:11 of the third period for the 4-1 final.
“Nice to finally win here,” Wallstedt said. “Feels like it’s been a while. First time for me. We’ve been rolling well lately, so it’s nice to win today.”
NOTES: Kaprizov has 26 points (seven goals, 19 assists) and Hughes has 21 (six goals, 15 assists) during their point streaks. … Kaprizov and Hughes are now tied for the longest active NHL point streak after Edmonton Oilers forward Connor McDavid’s season-opening 23-game point streak ended on Thursday in a 3-1 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning. They each have points in 22 of Minnesota’s 24 games. … Kaprizov has 11 assists during a four-game multiassist streak. … Boldy has six points (three goals, three assists) over the past two games. … The Wild moved into first place in the League standings. The last time Minnesota held top spot in the NHL was Dec. 11, 2024 (19-5-4 in 28 games played).