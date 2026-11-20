Hughes made it 2-0 at 8:09 after taking a pass from Eriksson Ek and scoring on a wrist shot through traffic from the top of the right circle that beat Wolf to the glove side.

Nemec scored at 15:51 to cut the lead to 2-1. After his stick broke when he took a hit in the defensive zone, Nemec went to the Calgary bench to get a new one before skating up the ice and snapping a pass from Morgan Frost from the right circle over Wallstedt’s blocker.

“I thought he was solid tonight for us,” Huska said of Nemec. “The goal aside, I feel like he’s, (in) the last handful of games, starting to settle in a little bit more.”

Kaprizov made it 3-1 with a power-play goal at 2:31 of the second period, taking a pass from Boldy at the right post and dragging the puck through his own legs before lifting a shot to the short side past Wolf.

“Just a little bit lucky,” Kaprizov said. “I feel like there was a little bit bounce after goalie stick or something like that. I scored before like this in Russia a couple times. It was more instinct, just in the moment I tried.”

Boldy scored into an empty net at 19:11 of the third period for the 4-1 final.

“Nice to finally win here,” Wallstedt said. “Feels like it’s been a while. First time for me. We’ve been rolling well lately, so it’s nice to win today.”

NOTES: Kaprizov has 26 points (seven goals, 19 assists) and Hughes has 21 (six goals, 15 assists) during their point streaks. … Kaprizov and Hughes are now tied for the longest active NHL point streak after Edmonton Oilers forward Connor McDavid’s season-opening 23-game point streak ended on Thursday in a 3-1 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning. They each have points in 22 of Minnesota’s 24 games. … Kaprizov has 11 assists during a four-game multiassist streak. … Boldy has six points (three goals, three assists) over the past two games. … The Wild moved into first place in the League standings. The last time Minnesota held top spot in the NHL was Dec. 11, 2024 (19-5-4 in 28 games played).