Game Recap: Canucks 3, Wild 1

Elias Pettersson also scored his first goal in 16 games and Kevin Lankinen made 37 saves for the Canucks (29-22-11), who have won two straight games at home following a 1-4-0 road trip.

“I think we’ve been playing pretty good defense the last six weeks,” Canucks coach Rick Tocchet said. “But, obviously, we’ve got to start scoring some goals."

Brock Faber scored and Gustavsson made 17 saves for the Wild (36-23-4), who lost for the first time in three games despite outshooting Vancouver 15-5 in the third period and 38-20 overall.

“That's as frustrating as it gets, a game like that,” Faber said. “I thought we outplayed them 80 percent of the game, maybe 75 percent of the game, probably doubled their grade-A chances. Those ones are as frustrating as they get for sure.”

The Wild hit the post in each period. Forward Matt Boldy hit the post from the low slot 4:44 into the first period, Gustav Nyquist hit the post on a shorthanded 2-on-1 with 47 seconds left in the second, and Devin Shore hit the post again with a wrist shot off the rush midway through the third.

“I talked to the players after the game,” Wild coach John Hynes said. “It's a hard League to win in, but if we ice the game that we iced tonight, we're going to give ourselves the best chance to win most nights.”

Pettersson put the Canucks ahead 1-0 with a power play one-timer from the top of the left face-off circle that went past Gustavsson’s blocker at 16:14 of the first period. It was his first point in five games and first goal since Jan. 21.

“Like I said the other day, I'm not perfect,” Pettersson said. “I know this hasn't been my best season, but I can't change it, and I'm just trying to get better every day. And today was a good day, we got a win, had a goal.”