Minnesota Wild to Host Winter Coat Drive on Friday, November 29

SAINT PAUL, Minn. - The Minnesota Wild today announced a winter coat drive will be held for The American Indian Family Center (AIFC) in celebration of Native American Heritage Day on Friday, Nov. 29 when it hosts the Chicago Blackhawks at 1:00 p.m. at Xcel Energy Center. New or gently used winter coats will be collected at Gates 1-5 from 11:30 a.m. until puck drop. AIFC will distribute all collected winter coats to the families they serve in Minneapolis and Saint Paul.
The winter coat drive is supported by ORORO, the official heated apparel partner of the Minnesota Wild. The first 100 fans who donate will receive an ORORO gift card.
Founded in 1994, AIFC strives to provide American Indian families in St. Paul and the East Metro with programs and services enriched by traditional values and culture. They serve approximately 700 American Indian families each year with mental health, recovery, employment, housing and youth services.
