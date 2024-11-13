Minnesota Wild to Host Winter Coat Drive on Friday, November 29

SAINT PAUL, Minn. - The Minnesota Wild today announced a winter coat drive will be held for The American Indian Family Center (AIFC) in celebration of Native American Heritage Day on Friday, Nov. 29 when it hosts the Chicago Blackhawks at 1:00 p.m. at Xcel Energy Center. New or gently used winter coats will be collected at Gates 1-5 from 11:30 a.m. until puck drop. AIFC will distribute all collected winter coats to the families they serve in Minneapolis and Saint Paul.