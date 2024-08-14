Minnesota Wild to Host Season Preview Live Event

The Season Preview Live event is free and open to the public, and will feature a tour of Xcel Energy Center following the conclusion of the Wild on 7th podcast. Concessions will also be available for purchase throughout the event. Fans interested in attending the Season Preview Live event must acquire complimentary admission tickets here, limit four per person. Parking will be available for purchase at the RiverCentre Parking Ramp, with check in beginning at 5:15 inside of Gate 1. 4Ever Wild Season Ticket Members gain exclusive access to VIP experiences at this event.