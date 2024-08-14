Minnesota Wild to Host Season Preview Live Event

WildSeasonPreviewLive_1920x1080
By Minnesota Wild PR
@mnwildPR Press Release

SAINT PAUL, Minn. - The Minnesota Wild today announced the organization will host a Season Preview Live event at Xcel Energy Center on Tuesday, August 20 from 6:00-8:30 p.m., featuring the Wild on 7th podcast hosts, Ryan Carter and John King, as they discuss the state of the team with President of Hockey Operations and General Manager, Bill Guerin.

The Season Preview Live event is free and open to the public, and will feature a tour of Xcel Energy Center following the conclusion of the Wild on 7th podcast. Concessions will also be available for purchase throughout the event. Fans interested in attending the Season Preview Live event must acquire complimentary admission tickets here, limit four per person. Parking will be available for purchase at the RiverCentre Parking Ramp, with check in beginning at 5:15 inside of Gate 1. 4Ever Wild Season Ticket Members gain exclusive access to VIP experiences at this event.

Flex, 11-Game, half and full-season memberships are available for purchase. Please visit tickets.wild.com or contact a Wild Ticket Sales Representative by calling or texting (651) 222-WILD (9453) for more information. Group reservations of eight or more tickets can contact [email protected] for more information. For single game suite rentals, contact [email protected]for more information.

