Minnesota Wild to Host Military Appreciation Night November 11

SAINT PAUL, Minn. - The National Hockey League’s (NHL) Minnesota Wild today announced the team will host Military Appreciation Night, presented by Curbside Landscape and Irrigation, on Tuesday, Nov. 11, when it hosts the San Jose Sharks at 7 p.m. Nearly every element of the game will honor the men and women who have bravely served in the Armed Forces and their families, including the following:

A Military Appreciation ticket pack is available for purchase and includes a Minnesota Wild Military branded hat. A portion of each ticket pack will benefit Beyond the Yellow Ribbon Minnesota. Tickets can be purchased at wild.com.

A Joint Honor Guard featuring personnel from the Army, Air Force, Navy, and Marines will present the colors for the game.

Stan Nelson , a 105-year-old Navy veteran, will make the Let’s Play Hockey! announcement. Stan is believed to be the oldest living World War II veteran in Minnesota.

Darrin Janisch , who served in the army for 31 years both on active duty and in the Minnesota Army National Guard, will be honored as the CUB Community Hero of the game.

World War II and Vietnam War veterans will be honored during the game

United Heroes Leaguewill be the beneficiary of the Split the Pot Raffle. United Heroes League actively works to ensure that children of military service members are afforded every opportunity to play the game they love.

The Minnesota Wild Foundation will host a 2025 Military Appreciation AuctionNov. 11 - 18 featuring themed autographed memorabilia including new, unworn jerseys, locker room nameplates, baseball hats and mini helmets. Proceeds will benefit the Wild Foundation. Click Here for more information.

2025 Military Appreciation themed Mystery pucks will be on sale in-game only on November 11th at section 104 from the time gates open and while supplies last. A $30 purchase guarantees you an autographed themed puck. Cashless transactions only. Proceeds will benefit the Minnesota Wild Foundation

The following organizations will be featured throughout the Grand Casino Arena concourses: 23rd Veteran, Beyond the Yellow Ribbon Minnesota, Minnesota National Guard, United Heroes League, and Minnesota Warriors.