Minnesota Wild to Host Hiring Our Heroes Event on March 17

By Minnesota Wild PR
SAINT PAUL, Minn. - The National Hockey League’s (NHL) Minnesota Wild today announced it will host a Minneapolis-St. Paul Hiring Our Heroes event on Monday, March 17 from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Xcel Energy Center. The expo is a hands-on career planning event designed to connect members of the local military community with military-ready employers. This Hiring Our Heroes event is open to the larger military community and aims to help service members, veterans, and military spouses find meaningful employment.

The first 200 military community job seekers to attend will receive a free ticket to the Minnesota Wild vs. Los Angeles Kings game that night. Additionally, the first 75 job seekers to attend will receive complementary parking at the RiverCentre Parking Ramp.

For more information and to register for the Minneapolis-St. Paul Hiring Our Heroes Hiring event please visit **HiringOurHeroes.org/minnesota**.

Over 50 companies from around the region are expected to attend with jobs available for military community members and military spouses of all ranks and levels of experience. Companies participating in the event range from America's largest employers to dozens of smaller companies.

Attendees are encouraged to bring resumes and will have the opportunity to:

  • Attend an interactive workshop
  • Hear insider tips from hiring managers and recruiters
  • Learn about online tools designed to translate military or volunteer experience on a resume
  • Build a professional network
  • Find out about certifications required to segue into high-demand careers

