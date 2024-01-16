SAINT PAUL, Minn. - The Minnesota Wild today announced the team will hold Marc-Andre Fleury Night when it hosts the Pittsburgh Penguins on Feb. 9, 2024, at 7 p.m. on Bally Sports North and KFAN 100.3 FM. The Wild will commemorate Fleury for reaching 1,000 games played in the NHL and securing 552 career wins, moving past Patrick Roy (551 career wins) for second-most all-time among NHL goaltenders (Martin Brodeur, 691 career wins). Fans can use the following link to purchase tickets with no added fees to the Feb. 9 game vs. Pittsburgh.
Minnesota Wild to Host Marc-Andre Fleury Night on Feb. 9
The team will hold a special pregame ceremony and feature Fleury-themed in-game elements throughout the evening. All fans in attendance will receive a commemorative ticket, lanyard and rally towel courtesy of WinCraft. Additionally, the Minnesota Wild Foundation will honor Fleury’s milestones by making a $5,000 donation to the charity of his choice. The team will wear commemorative jerseys during pregame warmups that display Fleury’s name and number on the back and each respective player’s number on the sleeves. The warmup-worn jerseys will be signed by both Fleury and the respective player and offered for bidding in an online auction, held Feb. 9 through Feb. 19, with all proceeds benefitting the Minnesota Wild Foundation. For more information, visit wild.com/onlineauction.
Fleury, 39 (11/28/84), became the fourth goaltender and 388th player in NHL history to reach the 1,000-game milestone on Dec. 31, 2023, vs. Winnipeg, joining netminders Martin Brodeur (1,266 games), Roberto Luongo (1,044 games) and Patrick Roy (1,029 games). In 1,007 career games (978 starts) across 20 NHL seasons (2003-04, 2005-24), the 6-foot-2, 185-pound native of Sorel, Quebec, has posted a 552-324-94 record with a 2.59 goals-against average (GAA), .912 save percentage (SV%) and 74 shutouts while playing for the Pittsburgh Penguins (2003-04, 2005-17), Vegas Golden Knights (2017-21), Chicago Blackhawks (2021-22) and Minnesota (2022-24). He ranks first all-time among NHL goaltenders in shootout wins (65), second in career wins, third in career saves (26,180), fourth in games played and minutes played (58,297:10) and is the NHL’s active leader in all five categories. The four-time NHL All-Star (2011, 2015, 2018, 2019) owns at least one regular-season victory over all 32 NHL franchises. Fleury was awarded the Vezina Trophy as the NHL’s best goaltender following the 2020-21 season, when he posted a 26-10-0 record with six shutouts, a 1.98 GAA and a .928 SV%.
Fleury also owns a 92-74 record in 169 career Stanley Cup Playoff appearances (166 starts) with a 2.56 GAA, .911 SV% and 16 shutouts. He ranks third all-time among NHL goaltenders in playoff games played, minutes played (10,182:20) and saves made (4,440) while ranking fourth in playoff wins and shutouts. Fleury is a three-time Stanley Cup Champion, winning titles with Pittsburgh in 2009, 2016, and 2017.
Originally selected by Pittsburgh in the first round (first overall) in the 2003 NHL Draft, Fleury was acquired by Minnesota from Chicago in exchange for a conditional second-round selection (Ryan Greene) in the 2022 NHL Draft on March 21, 2022. He is 41-27-7 with a 2.87 GAA, .905 SV% and three shutouts in 79 games (65 starts) with the Wild.
