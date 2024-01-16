Minnesota Wild to Host Marc-Andre Fleury Night on Feb. 9

Fleury also owns a 92-74 record in 169 career Stanley Cup Playoff appearances (166 starts) with a 2.56 GAA, .911 SV% and 16 shutouts. He ranks third all-time among NHL goaltenders in playoff games played, minutes played (10,182:20) and saves made (4,440) while ranking fourth in playoff wins and shutouts. Fleury is a three-time Stanley Cup Champion, winning titles with Pittsburgh in 2009, 2016, and 2017.

Originally selected by Pittsburgh in the first round (first overall) in the 2003 NHL Draft, Fleury was acquired by Minnesota from Chicago in exchange for a conditional second-round selection (Ryan Greene) in the 2022 NHL Draft on March 21, 2022. He is 41-27-7 with a 2.87 GAA, .905 SV% and three shutouts in 79 games (65 starts) with the Wild.

