Minnesota Wild to Host American Red Cross Blood Drive at Xcel Energy Center on August 28

BloodDrive2526_Digital_v2_1920x1080
By Minnesota Wild PR
@mnwildPR Press Release

SAINT PAUL, Minn. - The Minnesota Wild, in partnership with the American Red Cross and HealthPartners, today announced they will host a blood drive at Xcel Energy Center on Thursday, Aug. 28 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

To register and for more information on donor eligibility, please click the following link or visit the Red Cross Blood Donor App and use the sponsor code “WILD.” All blood types are needed, and space is limited. An appointment is required to participate in this blood drive. Participants registered for this blood drive are not allowed to bring additional guests. The Wild is also offering player signed photos to registered participants.

As summer winds down and blood donations typically decline, the American Red Cross is urging Minnesota Wild fans and the community to donate blood. Giving now helps maintain a stable blood supply for patients at local hospitals, including Regions, before fall brings additional challenges that could affect patient care.

Free parking will be available for all donors participating in the blood drive at the Saint Paul RiverCentre Parking Ramp located off Kellogg Blvd. across from the Saint Paul RiverCentre. Doors for the event will open at 9:30 a.m. at Gate 1.

All participating donors will receive a $15 e-gift card for a merchant of their choice courtesy of the American Red Cross.

About the American Red Cross

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds, and provides emotional support to disaster victims; supplies about 40% of the nation's blood; teaches skills that save lives; provides international humanitarian aid; and supports military members and their families. The Minnesota and Dakotas Region, comprising seven community chapters and six Blood Donation Centers, serves more 7.3 million people, including Indigenous nations and communities. The Red Cross is a nonprofit organization that relies on the generosity of the public and volunteers to carry out its mission. For more information, please visit us at RedCross.org/mndaks or visit us on X at @mnredcross.

Follow @mnwildPR on X and visit www.wild.com/pressbox and for the latest news and information from the team including press releases, game notes, player interviews and daily statistics.

News Feed

Minnesota Wild Single-Game Tickets for 2025-26 Season on Sale Thursday, August 14

Minnesota Wild Signs Defenseman Jack Johnson to Professional Tryout

Frederickson Promoted to Wild Senior Vice President of Marketing

Minnesota Wild Announced Date and Match-ups for 20th Annual "Hockey Day Minnesota"

Minnesota Wild Announces Fourth Annual "Wild Off the Tee" Golf Tournament

Minnesota Wild Announces 2025-26 Regular Season Schedule

Wild on 7th - Episode 109: Boat's in the Water and Vibes are Afloat

Minnesota Wild Re-signs Forward Michael Milne to a One-year, Two-way Contract

2025 The Coaches Site Live Conference Coming to St. Paul

Minnesota Wild Announces Dates and Locations for 2025 Block Party Series Presented by CUB

Minnesota Wild Announces 2025-26 Preseason Schedule

Minnesota Wild Signs Five Players to Contracts

Minnesota Wild Names Ray Sylvester Video Coach

Minnesota Wild Signs Forward Bradley Marek to Entry-level Contract

Minnesota Wild Signs Forward Nico Sturm to a Two-year Contract

Minnesota Wild Announces Qualifying Offers

Minnesota Wild Acquires Right Wing Vladimir Tarasenko From the Detroit Red Wings in Exchange for Future Considerations

Minnesota Sports & Entertainment and Grand Casino Announce Arena Naming Rights Partnership