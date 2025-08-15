Minnesota Wild to Host American Red Cross Blood Drive at Xcel Energy Center on August 28

SAINT PAUL, Minn. - The Minnesota Wild, in partnership with the American Red Cross and HealthPartners, today announced they will host a blood drive at Xcel Energy Center on Thursday, Aug. 28 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

To register and for more information on donor eligibility, please click the following link or visit the Red Cross Blood Donor App and use the sponsor code “WILD.” All blood types are needed, and space is limited. An appointment is required to participate in this blood drive. Participants registered for this blood drive are not allowed to bring additional guests. The Wild is also offering player signed photos to registered participants.

As summer winds down and blood donations typically decline, the American Red Cross is urging Minnesota Wild fans and the community to donate blood. Giving now helps maintain a stable blood supply for patients at local hospitals, including Regions, before fall brings additional challenges that could affect patient care.

Free parking will be available for all donors participating in the blood drive at the Saint Paul RiverCentre Parking Ramp located off Kellogg Blvd. across from the Saint Paul RiverCentre. Doors for the event will open at 9:30 a.m. at Gate 1.

All participating donors will receive a $15 e-gift card for a merchant of their choice courtesy of the American Red Cross.

About the American Red Cross

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds, and provides emotional support to disaster victims; supplies about 40% of the nation's blood; teaches skills that save lives; provides international humanitarian aid; and supports military members and their families. The Minnesota and Dakotas Region, comprising seven community chapters and six Blood Donation Centers, serves more 7.3 million people, including Indigenous nations and communities. The Red Cross is a nonprofit organization that relies on the generosity of the public and volunteers to carry out its mission. For more information, please visit us at RedCross.org/mndaks or visit us on X at @mnredcross.

