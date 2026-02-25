Minnesota Wild to Debut Becoming Wild: Iowa Outdoor Classic on Thursday, Feb. 26

BWIWOC_WebStill
By Minnesota Wild PR
@mnwildPR Press Release

The Minnesota Wild is excited to announce that Becoming Wild: Iowa Wild Outdoor Classic, will debut on Thursday, Feb. 26 following the Minnesota Wild game at the Colorado Avalanche at 8 p.m. on FanDuel Sports Network. The episode takes fans behind the scenes of the Iowa Wild vs. Milwaukee Admirals game on Friday, Jan. 23 as part of Hockey Day Minnesota 2026 in Hastings, Minn.

Fans can follow along as the Iowa Wild departs Des Moines the morning of Thursday, Jan. 22 and arrives at United Heroes League’s Outdoor Rink in Hastings for practice, through their departure following a 3-2 overtime loss on Friday night. It was a cold trip to Hastings!

It was the coldest outdoor game in professional hockey history as the official temperature at game time measured -8°F, breaking the previous professional hockey outdoor record of -5.7°F, set at the 2022 NHL Winter Classic between the Minnesota Wild and St. Louis Blues at Target Field on January 1, 2022. 

Fans can also watch the episode on the Minnesota Wild YouTube channel, wild.com and the Minnesota Wild app starting at 8 p.m. on Saturday. For more information, visit wild.com/becomingwild.

Highlights of this episode include:

  • Hermantown native and Minnesota State University, Mankato Alum Ryan Sandelin was mic’d up at practice and the family skate on January 22.
  • Iowa Wild head coach Greg Cronin wore a mic for the morning meeting on January 23.
  • Cameras followed Hunter Haight and Ben Jones in the hours leading up to the start of the game.
  • Iowa’s all-time leading goal scorer, Gerry Mayhew, was mic’d up for the game.
  • Iowa Wild Head Athletic Trainer Dan Barker explained how they kept players warm during the game.

This is the 15th season of Becoming Wild presented by Toyota, the Emmy® award winning television and online series that gives fans an in-depth look inside the life of Minnesota Wild players and the organization.

News Feed

Minnesota Wild Recalls Ben Jones and Matt Kiersted From Iowa

Down on the Farm: Trio of Prospects Launched to Bigger Stages

Minnesota Wild Recalls Defenseman David Špaček From Iowa

Top Ten Candidates for 2026 Mr. Hockey Award Announced

Wild on 7th - Episode 132: Jack Jablonski Previews the Minnesota Girls High School State Tourney

Minnesota Wild Recalls Ben Gleason, Boris Katchouk and Matt Kiersted From Iowa

Wild on 7th - Episode 130: Grace Zumwinkle and Taylor Heise

Minnesota Wild at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026

Creating a Greater State of Hockey: January Recap

Game Recap: Wild 6, Predators 5 (OT)

Projected Lineup: Wild at Predators

Game Preview: Wild at Predators

Game Recap: Wild 4, Canadiens 3 (OT)

Projected Lineup: Wild vs. Canadiens

Minnesota Wild Recalls Goaltender Cal Petersen From Iowa

Game Preview: Wild vs. Canadiens

Game Recap: Wild 7, Oilers 3

Projected Lineup: Wild at Oilers