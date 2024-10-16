Gustavsson scores goalie goal for Wild in win against Blues 

The Wild goalie gloved down a slap shot from the neutral zone from Blues forward Pavel Buchnevich. He then immediately put the puck down at his stick, dropped to a knee, and sent a shot through the air all the way into the offensive zone, where it rolled into the net with nine seconds remaining in the third period for the 4-1 final.

"They took a time out there with 30 seconds left or something and 'Flower' [Wild goalie Marc-Andre Fleury] looked up at the board and said, 'You should probably try it if you get the chance,'" Gustavsson said. "He said, 'You're shooting, right?' I was like, 'Yeah, maybe I should.'

"Coaches usually get mad if you try it with a one-goal lead and it becomes icing if you miss it, so up (3-1), if I get the chance, I'll try it."

Gustavsson is the 15th NHL goaltender to have been credited with a goal. The last was Tristan Jarry with the Pittsburgh Penguins on Nov. 30, 2023, against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Wild coach Jon Hynes was coach of the Nashville Predators when Pekka Rinne scored a goalie goal against the Chicago Blackhawks on Jan. 9, 2020.

"It was one of my first couple games in Nashville," Hynes said. "It was almost very similar to Gus's. It was a 6-on-5 situation and they kind of dumped it in on the goalie and he had time to do it. Both guys, you could tell they were going for it. Great to see."