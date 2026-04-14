Game Recap: Blues 6, Wild 3

Foligno tied it 1-1 at 14:46, his first goal in 16 games for Minnesota since being traded on March 6. Hofer made the initial save on the backdoor attempt with the left pad on Yakov Trenin, but Foligno put it away with the second chance. The play started when Daemon Hunt skated it in down the left side and sent a backhand pass to Trenin for the initial shot.

With Parayko in the box for boarding and fighting, Danila Yurov put Minnesota ahead 2-1 with a power-play goal at 19:13. He beat Hofer from the left circle with a wrist shot after a feed from Vladimir Tarasenko.

McCarron’s short-handed goal made it 3-1 at 1:59 of the second period. He and Foligno broke out on a 2-on-1 following a Robert Thomas turnover, and McCarron got the pass in the slot for the wrist shot glove side.

Thomas looked to cut it to 3-2 at 3:35, but the goal was overturned after a successful challenge by Minnesota for offside.

Down 3-1, the Blues scored twice in 27 seconds to tie the game. Stenberg first cut it to 3-2 at 4:04, following up a Tyler Tucker shot on the backside that caromed into the left circle. Buchnevich’s 200th NHL goal tied it 3-3 at 4:31, when he finished in tight with a snap shot off a Jordan Kyrou pass.

“It feels like it takes so long, that’s how it feels,” Buchnevich said of his milestone goal. “I’m just more happy for Jake that he finally score. He worked hard and got his goal. I’m just more happy for him more than myself.”

Cam Fowler looked to put the Blues up 4-3 at 12:07, but Minnesota again successfully challenged for offside.

Lindstein’s second NHL goal gave the Blues a 4-3 lead at 16:41 when he took Jonathan Drouin’s pass in alone and lifted the puck over Gustavsson’s glove on his backhand to put the Blues ahead for good.

“Just a bit of a wake-up call,” Neighbours said. “It could be hard to come out in these games when you’re eliminated, and they’re sitting nine regulars and it has that feel to it, but you’ve got to find a way as a player to come out with a little more energy and passion, and play for the fans and play for the logo. That was kind of the message after the first and I thought guys did that.”

Neighbours scored to push it to 5-3 at 3:05 of the third period. He came out of the penalty box and got the puck from Buchnevich for a snap shot that hit the right post and went in off the skate of Gustavsson.

“It feels nice, been a while, obviously,” Neighbours said of his first goal since Feb. 2, “but it doesn’t really change anything. It just shines a light on how long I didn’t score.”