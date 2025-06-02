Minnesota Wild Signs Marcus Johansson to a One-year Contract

SAINT PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota Wild President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has signed forward Marcus Johansson to a one-year, $800,000 contract for the 2025-26 season.

Johansson, 34 (10/6/90), tallied 34 points (11-23=34) and 121 shots on goal in 72 games with Minnesota this season. The 6-foot-1, 205-pound native of Landskrona, Sweden, ranked sixth on the team in scoring and assists. He collected his 500th career NHL point with an assist at Detroit on Feb. 22, 2025. Johansson also collected two assists in five Stanley Cup Playoff games and recorded eight points (4-4=8) in nine games for Sweden at the 2025 IIHF World Championship. He ranked T-5th on the team in scoring to help Sweden claim the bronze medal.

Johansson owns 517 points (185-332=517), 1,509 shots on goal and 154 penalty minutes (PIM) in 983 career NHL games in 15 seasons with Washington, New Jersey, Boston, Buffalo, Seattle, Washington, and Minnesota (2010-25). He has tallied 96 points (34-62=96) in 206 games in parts of four seasons with the Wild (2020-21, 2022-25). Johansson has recorded 47 points (16-31=47) in 114 career Stanley Cup Playoff contests. He was selected by Washington in the first round (24th overall) of the 2009 NHL Draft.