Minnesota Wild Signs Forward Danila Yurov to Entry-Level Contract

Yurov, 21 (12/22/03), recorded 25 points (13-12=25), 10 penalty minutes (PIM), three game-winning goals (GWG), 135 shots and a plus-15 rating in 46 games with the Metallurg Magnitogorsk of the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL) this season, ranking second on the team in plus-minus and T-4th in goals. The 6-foot-1, 176-pound native of Chelyabinsk, Russia, recorded 49 points (21-28=49), 35 PIM, six powerplay goals (PPG), seven GWG, 160 shots and a plus-22 rating in 62 games with Mettalurg during the 2023-24 season, setting KHL career-highs in points, goals, assists, PPG, GWG, PIM, plus-minus and games played. His 49 points were the most by player 20-years or younger in KHL history, and his goal total was the third-most. Yurov also skated in 23 playoff games, tallying nine points (6-3=9), 12 PIM, 66 shots and a plus-9 rating, helping lead Metallurg to a Gagarin Cup Championship.

Yurov recorded 88 points (41-47=88), 55 PIM, 10 GWG, six PPG, 373 shots and a plus-41 rating in 209 career KHL games over a span of five seasons with Metallurg (2020-25). The left-shot centerman skated in 61 career playoff games, totaling 11 points (8-3=11), 14 PIM, one PPG, 99 shots and a plus-6 rating. He won a silver medal with Russia at the 2021 Under-18 World Championship, totaling 11 points (4-7=11), two PIM and a plus-4 rating in seven games, ranking T-2nd in the tournament in assists and T-5th in scoring. He also won a gold medal with Russia at the 2020 Under-17 World Hockey Challenge, where he posted eight points (2-6=8) in six games. Yurov was originally selected by Minnesota in the first round (24th overall) of the 2022 NHL Draft. He will wear sweater No. 22 with Minnesota.