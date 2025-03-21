Minnesota Wild Signs Defenseman Stevie Leskovar to Entry-Level Contract

SAINT PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota Wild President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has signed defenseman Stevie Leskovar to a three-year, entry-level contract starting with the 2025-26 season.

Leskovar, 20 (9/9/04), owns five points (1-4=5) in 33 games with the Brampton Steelheads of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) this season and ranks fifth on the team with 70 penalty minutes (PIM). The 6-foot-4, 216-pound native of Cambridge, Ontario, recorded 12 points (2-10=12), a plus-11 rating and 96 shots in 61 games with the Steelheads last season while leading the team and ranking 13th in the OHL with 113 PIM. Leskovar owns 20 points (4-16=20), 237 PIM and 203 shots in 158 OHL games over four seasons with Mississauga/Brampton (2023-25) and Peterborough (2021-23). He also recorded 18 points (10-8=18) and 22 PIM in 16 games with the Lakefield Chiefs of the Provincial Junior Hockey League (PJHL) during the 2021-22 season. Leskovar was selected by Minnesota in the sixth round (174th overall) of the 2024 NHL Draft.

