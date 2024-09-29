SAINT PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota Wild President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has reduced its training camp roster to 39 players.
Minnesota Wild Reduces Training Camp Roster to 39
Minnesota assigned F Hunter Haight, F Kyle Masters, F Pavel Novak, D Jack Peart and F Sammy Walker to the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League (AHL).
Minnesota also placed D Joseph Cecconi, D Cameron Crotty and F Adam Raska on waivers for the purpose of assignment to Iowa (AHL).
Minnesota assigned D Stevie Leskovar to the Brampton Steelheads (OHL) and released F Ryan Sandelin and G William Rousseau from their professional tryouts. They will report to Iowa Wild training camp.
The Wild hosts the Dallas Stars today at 5 p.m. on KFAN Plus 96.7 FM. The game will also be streamed on www.wild.com.