Minnesota Wild Reduces Training Camp Roster to 39

SAINT PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota Wild President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has reduced its training camp roster to 39 players.

Minnesota assigned F Hunter Haight, F Kyle Masters, F Pavel Novak, D Jack Peart and F Sammy Walker to the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League (AHL).

Minnesota also placed D Joseph Cecconi, D Cameron Crotty and F Adam Raska on waivers for the purpose of assignment to Iowa (AHL).

Minnesota assigned D Stevie Leskovar to the Brampton Steelheads (OHL) and released F Ryan Sandelin and G William Rousseau from their professional tryouts. They will report to Iowa Wild training camp.

The Wild hosts the Dallas Stars today at 5 p.m. on KFAN Plus 96.7 FM. The game will also be streamed on www.wild.com.

