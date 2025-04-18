Minnesota Wild Recalls Goaltender Jesper Wallstedt From Iowa

Wallstedt went 22-19-6 with a 2.70 GAA, .910 SV% and two shutouts in 45 games with the Iowa Wild during the 2023-24 AHL season. He was twice named Howie’s Hockey Tape/AHL Player of the Week during the 2023-24 campaign, earning the honor for the week ending Nov. 5 after going 2-0-0 with a .950 SV% in two starts and again for the week ending Dec. 3 after going 2-0-0 with a 1.50 GAA and .965 SV% in two starts. Wallstedt is 49-48-13 with a 2.90 GAA, a .902 SV% and four shutouts in 110 career AHL games in parts of three seasons with Iowa (2022-25).