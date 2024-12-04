Minnesota Wild Recalls Forwards Travis Boyd and Reese Johnson From Iowa

Boyd, 31 (9/14/93), has skated in two games with Minnesota this season, tallying one hit and two blocked shots and has recorded 11 points (2-9=11), one power-play goal (PPG), 23 shots and eight penalty minutes (PIM) in 13 games for Iowa, leading the team in assists and ranking second in points. The 6-foot-0, 190-pound native of Hopkins, Minn., recorded eight points (2-6=8) in 16 games for the Arizona Coyotes last season while missing 60 games due to injury. For his career, Boyd has tallied 118 points (47-71=118), 74 PIM, 280 shots on goal and 172 blocked shots while skating in 298 games in parts of seven NHL seasons with the Washington Capitals (2017-20), Toronto Maple Leafs (2020-21), Vancouver Canucks (2021) and Arizona (2021-24) and Minnesota. Boyd registered one goal in six Stanley Cup Playoff games with the Capitals and was a member of Washington’s 2018 Stanley Cup Championship team. He has also notched 183 points (59-124=183) in 234 career AHL games in parts of seven seasons with the Hershey Bears (2014-20) and Iowa Wild (2024).