Minnesota Wild Recalls Forwards Travis Boyd and Reese Johnson From Iowa

SAINT PAUL, Minn. – Minnesota Wild President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has recalled forwards Travis Boyd and Reese Johnson from the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League (AHL).
Boyd, 31 (9/14/93), has skated in two games with Minnesota this season, tallying one hit and two blocked shots and has recorded 11 points (2-9=11), one power-play goal (PPG), 23 shots and eight penalty minutes (PIM) in 13 games for Iowa, leading the team in assists and ranking second in points. The 6-foot-0, 190-pound native of Hopkins, Minn., recorded eight points (2-6=8) in 16 games for the Arizona Coyotes last season while missing 60 games due to injury. For his career, Boyd has tallied 118 points (47-71=118), 74 PIM, 280 shots on goal and 172 blocked shots while skating in 298 games in parts of seven NHL seasons with the Washington Capitals (2017-20), Toronto Maple Leafs (2020-21), Vancouver Canucks (2021) and Arizona (2021-24) and Minnesota. Boyd registered one goal in six Stanley Cup Playoff games with the Capitals and was a member of Washington’s 2018 Stanley Cup Championship team. He has also notched 183 points (59-124=183) in 234 career AHL games in parts of seven seasons with the Hershey Bears (2014-20) and Iowa Wild (2024).
Boyd was originally selected by Washington in the sixth round (No. 177 overall) of the 2011 NHL Draft. He signed a one-year, two-way contract with Minnesota on July 1, 2024, and wears sweater No. 72 with the Wild.
Johnson, 25 (7/10/98), has recorded nine points (3-6=9), 25 shots and 24 PIM in 18 games with Iowa this season, and ranks second with a plus-5 rating, third in PIM and T-5th in points. Johnson recorded five points (2-3=5), 40 penalty minutes (PIM) and 109 hits in 42 games with the Chicago Blackhawks last season. The 6-foot-1, 192-pound native of Regina, Saskatchewan, owns 17 points (7-10=17) and 103 PIM in 141 career NHL games over four seasons with Chicago (2020-24). He led Chicago with a career-high 178 hits in 2022-23 and ranked third on the team with 141 hits in 2021-22. Johnson has also collected 32 points (12-20=32) and 129 PIM in 101 AHL games with the Rockford IceHogs (2018-22) and Iowa. The right-shot winger made his NHL debut on January 31, 2021 against the Columbus Blue Jackets.
Johnson was originally signed as a free agent by Chicago on April 13, 2022. He signed a one-year, two-way contract with Minnesota on July 1, 2024, and wears sweater No. 52 with the Wild.
The Wild will play at the Anaheim Ducks Friday, December 6, at 9 p.m. CT on FanDuel Sports Network North and KFAN FM 100.3.