Minnesota Wild Recalls Forwards Liam Öhgren and Devin Shore, Goaltender Dylan Ferguson

SAINT PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota Wild President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has recalled forwards Liam Öhgren and Devin Shore from the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League (AHL). Minnesota has also recalled goaltender Dylan Ferguson from Iowa as a practice player as allowed under NHL 4 Nations Face-Off rules.

Öhgren, 21 (1/28/04), has recorded four points (1-3=4), two penalty minutes (PIM) and 25 shots in 19 games with Minnesota this season. He also owns 23 points (12-11=23), four power-play goals (PPG), 74 shots and six PIM in 25 games with Iowa this season. The 6-foot-1, 187-pound native of Stockholm, Sweden, ranks T-2nd on Iowa in goals and PPG (four), T-3rd in points and T-4th in assists and was selected to the 2025 AHL All-Star Roster. Öhgren has skated in 23 career NHL games over parts of two seasons (2023-24) with Minnesota, recording two points (1-1=2) and eight shots in four games with Minnesota in 2023-24. He scored his first NHL goal and game-winning goal (GWG) at San Jose on April 13, 2024. He also skated in three games for Iowa during the 2023-24 season, registering 10 shots. Öhgren tallied 19 points (12-7=19) in 26 games with Farjestad BK of the Swedish Hockey League (SHL) during the 2023-24 season, ranking T-6th on team in goals and 10th in points.

Öhgren was selected by the Wild in the first round (19th overall) of the 2022 NHL Draft. He wears sweater No. 28 with Minnesota.

Shore, 30 (7/19/94), owns three points (1-2=3), 23 shots and 24 blocked shots in 34 games with Minnesota this season. The 6-foot-1, 205-pound native of Ajax, Ontario, has also posted 10 points (2-8=10), five PPA, 34 shots, and six PIM in 14 games for Iowa this season. Shore recorded four points (1-3=4) and four PIM in 21 games with the Seattle Kraken during the 2023-24 season while also collecting 25 points (7-18=25) and four PIM in 39 games with the Coachella Firebirds of the AHL.

For his career, Shore owns 142 points (52-90=142), 75 PIM, five PPG, five shorthanded goals (SHG) and seven game-winning goals (GWG) in 477 career NHL games over 10 seasons with the Dallas Stars (2015-18), Anaheim Ducks (2018-20), Columbus Blue Jackets (2019-20), Edmonton Oilers (2020-23), Seattle (2023-24) and Minnesota (2024-25). Shore has tallied 72 points (30-42=72), 22 PIM, seven PPG and nine GWG in 100 AHL games over five seasons with Texas (2014-16), Bakersfield (2022-23), Coachella (2023-24) and Iowa (2024). Shore was originally selected by Dallas in the second round (No. 61 overall) of the 2012 NHL Draft and wears sweater No. 19 with Minnesota.

Minnesota signed Ferguson, 26 (9/20/98), to a one-year, two-way contract that runs through the remainder of the 2024-25 season on Jan. 7, 2025. Ferguson owns a 3-6-0 record, 3.56 goals-against average (GAA) and .883 save percentage (SV%) in 10 appearances for Iowa this season. The 6-foot-2, 194-pound native of Lantzville, British Columbia, has also made one start for the Iowa Heartlanders of the ECHL, stopping all 31 shots faced to earn a shutout win on Oct. 30 vs. Bloomington.

Minnesota travels to play the Detroit Red Wings this Saturday, Feb. 22, at 11:30 a.m. on ABC/ESPN+ and KFAN FM 100.3.

