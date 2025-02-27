Minnesota Wild Recalls Forward Brendan Gaunce

By Minnesota Wild PR
@mnwildPR Press Release

SAINT PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota Wild President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has recalled forward Brendan Gaunce from the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League (AHL).

Gaunce, 30 (3/25/94), has skated in five games for Minnesota this season, averaging 9:28 of time on ice (TOI) per game. The 6-foot-3, 219-pound native of Sudbury, Ontario, has also appeared in 35 games for Iowa this season and ranks second on the team with 15 goals and five power-play goals (PPG), T-2nd with 29 points (15-14=29) and fourth with 106 shots. Gaunce has recorded a three-point game on four separate occasions this season for Iowa, including two hat tricks against the Rockford Ice Hogs (Dec. 31 and Dec. 11). For his career, Gaunce owns 28 points (13-15=28) and 71 PIM in 182 NHL games with Vancouver (2015-19), Boston (2019-20), Columbus (2021-24) and Minnesota (2024-25). He owns 262 points (123-139=262), 997 shots on goal, 238 penalty minutes (PIM) and a plus-3 rating in 378 career AHL games with Utica (2014-19), Providence (2019-20), Cleveland (2021-24) and Iowa (2024). He has also tallied 14 points (7-7=14) in 31 career Calder Cup Playoff contests. Gaunce spent the 2020-21 season with Vaxjo in the Swedish Hockey League (SHL) and helped the Lakers win the league championship.

Gaunce was selected by Vancouver in the first round (No. 26 overall) of the 2012 NHL Draft. He signed a one-year, two-way contract with Minnesota on July 1, 2024, and wears sweater No. 21 with Minnesota.

Minnesota plays at the Utah Hockey Club tonight at 8:00 p.m. CT on FanDuel Sports North and KFAN FM 100.3.

