Minnesota Wild Recalls Eight Players From Iowa

SAINT PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota Wild President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has recalled forwards Travis Boyd, Brendan Gaunce, Hunter Haight, Ben Jones and Liam Ohgren, defensemen Cameron Crotty and Carson Lambos, and goaltender Samual Hlavaj from the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League (AHL).

Boyd, 31 (9/14/93), skated in 63 games for Iowa this season, leading the team with 53 points (22-31=53), 22 goals and 31 assists while ranking T-3rd with five power-play goals (PPG). He also skated in three games with Minnesota, tallying one, hit and three blocked shots. The 6-foot, 190-pound native of Hopkins, Minn., has tallied 118 points (47-71=118), 74 PIM, 280 shots on goal and 173 blocked shots while skating in 299 career games in parts of eight NHL seasons with Washington (2017-20), Toronto (2020-21), Vancouver (2021), Arizona (2021-24) and Minnesota (2024-25). Boyd registered one goal in six Stanley Cup Playoff games with the Capitals and was a member of Washington’s 2018 Stanley Cup Championship team. He wears sweater No. 72 with the Wild.

Gaunce, 31 (3/25/94), skated in 12 games for Minnesota this season, tallying one assist, 11 shots and seven blocked shots The 6-foot-3, 219-pound native of Sudbury, Ontario, also appeared in 39 games for Iowa this season and ranked T-3rd on the team with five PPG, T-5th with 15 goals and eighth with 29 points (15-14=29). For his career, Gaunce owns 29 points (13-16=29) and 71 PIM in 189 NHL games with Vancouver (2015-19), Boston (2019-20), Columbus (2021-24) and Minnesota (2024-25). He wears sweater No. 21 with Minnesota.

Haight, 19 (4/4/04), recorded 34 points (20-14=34) in 67 games during his debut campaign with Iowa this season, ranking second on the team in shots (154) and fifth in goals. He ranked T-8th among AHL rookies in goals. The 5-foot-10, 173-pound native of Strathroy, Ontario, was selected by Minnesota in the second round (No. 47 overall) of the 2022 NHL Draft and has yet to appear in an NHL game. He wears sweater No. 43 with the Wild.

Jones, 26 (2/26/99), skated in 26 games for Minnesota this season, recording 24 shots, 11 blocked shots and 51 hits. The 6-foot, 190-pound native of Waterloo, Ont., also recorded 36 points (13-23=36) and 143 shots in 49 games with Iowa this season, ranking fourth on the team in points and assists. For his career, Jones has tallied 175 points (77-98=175), 266 PIM, 15 PPG, eight SHG and a plus-34 rating in 303 career games through six AHL seasons (2019-24) with Chicago (2019-20), Henderson (2020-22), Calgary (2022-24) and Iowa (2024-25). Jones appeared in two NHL games with Vegas during the 2021-22 season. He wears sweater No. 39 with Minnesota.

Ohgren, 21 (1/28/04), recorded five points (2-3=5), 32 shots and 12 blocked shots in 24 games with Minnesota this season. He also posted 37 points (19-18=37), eight PPG and 130 shots in 41 games with Iowa this season, leading the team PPG and ranking T-2nd in points and third in goals. The 6-foot-1, 187-pound native of Stockholm, Sweden, has skated in 28 career games over parts of two NHL seasons (2023-25) with Minnesota, previously recording two points (1-1=2) and eight shots in four games with Minnesota in 2023-24. Ohgren was selected by the Wild in the first round (19th overall) of the 2022 NHL Draft and wears sweater No. 28 with Minnesota.

Crotty, 25 (5/5/99), recorded 10 assists and 56 penalty minutes (PIM) in 64 games with Iowa this season. He also appeared in one game with Minnesota. The 6-foot-3, 210-pound native of Ottawa, Ont., has registered 49 points (9-40=49) and 150 PIM in 283 career contests in parts of five AHL seasons with Tucson (2020-24) and Iowa (2024-25). Crotty has appeared in two career NHL games with Arizona and Minnesota. He wears sweater No. 34 with the Wild.

Lambos, 22 (1/14/03), posted 19 points (5-14=19), 90 shots and 43 PIM in 68 games with Iowa this season. The 6-foot-1, 191-pound native of Winnipeg, Manitoba, has skated in 137 career games over two AHL seasons with Iowa, (2023-24), posting 33 points (9-24=33), 107 PIM and 175 shots. Lambos was selected by Minnesota in the first round (No. 26 overall) of the 2021 NHL Draft and has yet to appear in an NHL game. He wears sweater No. 71 with Minnesota.

Hlavaj, 23 (5/29/01), went 14-14-3 with a 2.85 goals-against average (GAA), a .904 save percentage (SV%) and one shutout in 36 games with the Iowa Wild this season. The 6-foot-4, 244-pound native of Martin, Slovakia, also appeared in five games with the Iowa Heartlanders (ECHL) and went 2-2-1 with a 3.02 GAA and a .885 SV%. He wears sweater No. 35 with the Wild.

Minnesota will play at the Vegas Golden Knights tomorrow, April 22, at 10 p.m. CT/8 p.m. PT on ESPN, FanDuel Sports Network North Extra and KFAN FM 100.3 in Game 2 of the First Round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

