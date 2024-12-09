Minnesota Wild Recalls Defenseman Cameron Crotty From Iowa

Crotty, 25 (5/5/99), has recorded five assists and a plus-two rating in 19 games with Iowa this season and ranks second among team defensemen with 25 shots on goal. The 6-foot-3, 210-pound native of Ottawa, Ont., posted 13 points (3-10=13), 28 penalty minutes (PIM) and 87 shots in 55 games with the Tucson Roadrunners (AHL) last season. He also made his NHL debut with the Arizona Coyotes on March 24, 2024, vs. Dallas, recording two blocked shots and 10:03 of

time on ice (TOI). Crotty has registered 44 points (9-35=44), 100 PIM and 341 shots in 238 career contests in parts of five AHL seasons with Tucson (2020-24) and Iowa (2024-25). He registered 27 points (10-17=27), 33 PIM and 137 shots in 102 games in three seasons (2017-20) at Boston University and served as an alternate captain his final season with the team. Crotty was selected by Arizona in the third round (No. 82 overall) of the 2017 NHL Draft.