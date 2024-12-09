SAINT PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota Wild President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has recalled defenseman Cameron Crotty from the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League (AHL) and reassigned defenseman David Jiricek to Iowa.
Minnesota Wild Recalls Defenseman Cameron Crotty From Iowa
Defenseman David Jiricek Reassigned to iowa
Crotty, 25 (5/5/99), has recorded five assists and a plus-two rating in 19 games with Iowa this season and ranks second among team defensemen with 25 shots on goal. The 6-foot-3, 210-pound native of Ottawa, Ont., posted 13 points (3-10=13), 28 penalty minutes (PIM) and 87 shots in 55 games with the Tucson Roadrunners (AHL) last season. He also made his NHL debut with the Arizona Coyotes on March 24, 2024, vs. Dallas, recording two blocked shots and 10:03 of
time on ice (TOI). Crotty has registered 44 points (9-35=44), 100 PIM and 341 shots in 238 career contests in parts of five AHL seasons with Tucson (2020-24) and Iowa (2024-25). He registered 27 points (10-17=27), 33 PIM and 137 shots in 102 games in three seasons (2017-20) at Boston University and served as an alternate captain his final season with the team. Crotty was selected by Arizona in the third round (No. 82 overall) of the 2017 NHL Draft.
He signed a one-year, two-way contract with Minnesota on July 1, 2024, and will wear sweater No. 34 with the Wild.
Jiricek was acquired by Minnesota in a trade with the Columbus Blue Jackets on Nov. 30 and has not played in a game with the Wild. He collected one assist in six games with Columbus and three points (2-1=3) in four games with the Cleveland Monsters (AHL) this season.
Minnesota plays at the Utah Hockey Club on Tuesday, Dec. 10 at 8:30 p.m. CT on ESPN+/HULU and KFAN FM 100.3.