Minnesota Wild Recalls David Jiříček and Tyler Pitlick From Iowa

SAINT PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota Wild President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has recalled defenseman David Jiříček (YIHR-ih-chehk) and forward Tyler Pitlick from the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League (AHL) and assigned forward Liam Öhgren (OH-gren) to Iowa.

Jiříček, 21 (11/28/03), has skated in one game with Minnesota this season, registering a plus-3 rating in 14:01 of time on ice at St. Louis on Oct. 9. He has also played in one game with Iowa, tallying one assist and four shots on goal at Charlotte last night. The 6-foot-4, 204-pound native of Klatovy, Czech Republic owns 13 points (2-11=13) in 60 career NHL games with Columbus (2022-24) and Minnesota (2024-25), including two points (1-1=2) in seven games with the Wild. Jiříček owns 68 points (15-53=68) and 203 shots on goal in 116 career AHL games with Cleveland (2022-24) and Iowa (2024-25). He was originally selected by Columbus in the first round (sixth overall) of the 2022 NHL Draft. Jiříček was acquired by Minnesota in a trade with the Blue Jackets on Nov. 30, 2024, and wears sweater No. 55 with the Wild.

Pitlick, 33 (11/1/91), has tallied two goals in three games with Iowa this season. The 6-foot-2, 201-pound native of Minneapolis, Minn., owns 109 points (56-53=109) and 539 shots on goal in 420 career NHL games over 10 seasons with the Edmonton Oilers (2013-17), Dallas Stars (2017-19), Philadelphia Flyers (2019-20), Arizona Coyotes (2020-21), Calgary Flames (2021-22), Montreal Canadiens (2021-22), St. Louis Blues (2022-23) and New York Rangers (2023-24). He has tallied three points (2-1=3) in 22 career Stanley Cup Playoff games. Pitlick has also recorded 140 points (54-86=140) in 279 career AHL games in parts of eight seasons with the Oklahoma City Barons (2011-15), Bakersfield Condors (2015-16), Hartford Wolf Pack (2023-24), Providence Bruins (2024-25) and Iowa (2025). He was originally selected by the Edmonton Oilers in the second round (31st overall) of the 2010 NHL Draft. Pitlick was signed by Minnesota as a free agent on July 2, 2025, and wears sweater No. 19 with the Wild.

Öhgren, 21 (1/28/04), has skated in five games with Minnesota this season and owns seven points (3-4=7) in 33 career NHL games with the Wild.

Minnesota plays at the Philadelphia Flyers tonight at 6 p.m. CT on FanDuel Sports Network and KFAN FM 100.3.