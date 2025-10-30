Minnesota Wild Prospect Spotlight: Charlie Stramel

This week’s Minnesota Wild Prospect Spotlight focuses on Michigan State center and former first-round pick, Charlie Stramel. Through six games, Stramel has recorded six points (3-3=6) and a plus-5 rating, ranking T-2nd in goals and T-3rd in points, goals and shots for the Spartans. The 6-foot-3 centerman has recorded a point in five-of-six games this season, including a two-point (0-2=2) outing on October 10 vs. New Hampshire. After dropping their first game of the season, the Spartans have reeled off five wins a row and are the top ranked team in the country.

Stramel’s hot start to the season is coming off the heels of a career-year last season, where he posted 27 points (9-18=27), four GWG and a plus-13 rating. Stramel’s former teammate, Hobey Baker Award winner and current Edmonton Oiler, Isaac Howard, labeled Stramel as “One of the best players I’ve ever played with.” After two seasons at Wisconsin (2022-24), Stramel has seemed to settle in and find a key role at Michigan State playing for Adam Nightingale who was his coach for two seasons with the USNTDP (2020-22). Nightingale named Stramel an alternate captain prior to the season, proving how much he’s counting on the Senior center to help lead the Spartans this season.

Michigan State will look to retain its spot as the No. 1 team in the country when it hosts fourth-ranked Penn State on November 7 and 8 in a top five, Big Ten battle.

