Minnesota Wild Prospect Spotlight: Adam Benák

This week’s Minnesota Wild Prospect Spotlight focuses on 2025 fourth-round pick, Adam Benák of the Brantford Bulldogs (OHL). The 5-foot-8, 18-year-old Czechoslovakian is off to a blistering hot start for Brantford. Benák has collected 19 points (4-15=19), five power-play points (1-4=5) and a plus-14 rating in just eight games, leading all OHL skaters in points and plus-minus rating and ranking second in assists. He has recorded a multi-point outing in each of last four games, collecting 12 points (2-10=12) en route to being named OHL Player of the Week on October 20. Benák and the Bulldogs currently lead the OHL with 18 points and have not lost a game in regulation, starting the season 8-0-1-1.

Labeled as “The smartest player I’ve ever coached” and “One of the best skaters I’ve ever seen,” by Ryan Ward, his former Youngstown Phantoms Head Coach, Benák is quickly proving his small stature isn’t slowing him down. Seeing Benák's name at or near the top of statistical categories isn’t anything new. He led the Phantoms in scoring during the 2024-25 season, tallying 59 points (17-42=59) in 58 games. His 42 assists were T-2nd most in the USHL while his point total was T-9th. His scoring ability has also been shown in global tournaments, as he holds the Hlinka Gretzky Cup all-time points record with 21 (6-15=21) in just 10 games.

Benák will look to build on his early-season success and become a high-value pick from the fourth round of last year’s draft for the Minnesota Wild. Benák and the Bulldogs will look to remain perfect in the loss column as they play three games in three nights beginning on Friday, October 24.