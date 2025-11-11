SAINT PAUL, Minn. -- The Minnesota Wild will face off against the San Jose Sharks tonight, following an electric 2-0 shutout win over the Flames on Sunday. The following lineup is a projection and is subject to change:
Projected Lineup: Wild vs. Sharks
FORWARDS
97 Kirill Kaprizov - 23 Marco Rossi - 36 Mats Zuccarello
12 Matt Boldy - 14 Joel Eriksson Ek - 90 Marcus Johansson
91 Vladimir Tarasenko - 38 Ryan Hartman - 18 Vinnie Hinostroza
17 Marcus Foligno - 22 Danila Yurov - 13 Yakov Trenin
DEFENSE
25 Jonas Brodin - 46 Jared Spurgeon
8 Zeev Buium - 7 Brock Faber
48 Daemon Hunt - 55 David Jiříček
GOALTENDERS
30 Jesper Wallstedt
32 Filip Gustavsson
Info for Tonight's Game:
- When: Tuesday, November 11th at 7:00 p.m. CT
- Where: Grand Casino Arena (Saint Paul, Minnesota)
- Tickets: Buy Now
- Special Ticket Offer: Military Appreciation Ticket Pack, featuring an exclusive Minnesota Wild military-branded cap
- Watch: ESPN+/Hulu
- Listen: KFAN
- Gamecenter: Wild vs. Sharks