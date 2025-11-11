Projected Lineup: Wild vs. Sharks

ProjectedLineup_1920x1080_111125
By Zoe Fiedler
Wild.com

SAINT PAUL, Minn. -- The Minnesota Wild will face off against the San Jose Sharks tonight, following an electric 2-0 shutout win over the Flames on Sunday. The following lineup is a projection and is subject to change:

FORWARDS

97 Kirill Kaprizov - 23 Marco Rossi - 36 Mats Zuccarello

12 Matt Boldy - 14 Joel Eriksson Ek - 90 Marcus Johansson

91 Vladimir Tarasenko - 38 Ryan Hartman - 18 Vinnie Hinostroza

17 Marcus Foligno - 22 Danila Yurov - 13 Yakov Trenin

DEFENSE

25 Jonas Brodin - 46 Jared Spurgeon

8 Zeev Buium - 7 Brock Faber

48 Daemon Hunt - 55 David Jiříček

GOALTENDERS

30 Jesper Wallstedt

32 Filip Gustavsson

Info for Tonight's Game:

