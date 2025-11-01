Projected Lineup: Wild vs. Canucks

ProjectedLineup_1920x1080_110125
By Zoe Fiedler
Wild.com

SAINT PAUL, Minn. -- The Minnesota Wild is back under the bright lights of Grand Casino Arena tonight, ready to clash with the Canucks in a Saturday showdown. The following lineup is a projection and is subject to change:

FORWARDS

97 Kirill Kaprizov - 23 Marco Rossi - 90 Marcus Johansson

91 Vladimir Tarasenko - 14 Joel Eriksson Ek - 12 Matt Boldy

17 Marcus Foligno - 38 Ryan Hartman - 18 Vinnie Hinostroza

13 Yakov Trenin - 39 Ben Jones - 19 Tyler Pitlick

DEFENSE

25 Jonas Brodin - 7 Brock Faber

5 Jake Middleton - 46 Jared Spurgeon

8 Zeev Buium - 55 David Jiříček

GOALTENDERS

32 Filip Gustavsson

30 Jesper Wallstedt

Info for Tonight's Game:

  • When: Saturday, November 1st at 6:00 p.m. CT
  • Where: Grand Casino Arena (Saint Paul, Minnesota)
  • Tickets: Buy Now | All fans in attendance will receive a Wild branded blaze orange baseball cap
  • Watch: FanDuel Sports North
  • Listen: KFAN
  • Gamecenter: Wild vs. Canucks

