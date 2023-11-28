Minnesota Wild Names Patrick Dwyer as an Assistant Coach


By Minnesota Wild PR
Press Release

SAINT PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota Wild General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has named Patrick Dwyer an Assistant Coach. Dwyer joins the staff of Head Coach John Hynes.

Dwyer, 40, began his coaching career in 2019-20 as an Assistant Coach with the Charlotte Checkers in the American Hockey League (AHL). He served as an Assistant Coach for the Chicago Wolves (AHL) from 2020-23 and was a member of the Calder Cup-winning team in 2021-22. He was named an Assistant Coach for the Iowa Wild on July 5, as part of Brett McLean’s staff.

As a player, Dwyer totaled 93 points (42-51=93) in 416 NHL games as a forward with the Carolina Hurricanes from 2008-15. The Great Falls, Mont. native also added 196 points (94-102=196) across 345 AHL games with the Chicago Wolves (2005-06), Albany River Rats (2006-10) and Charlotte Checkers (2016-17). Dwyer also spent three seasons of hockey overseas; he played for MODO Hockey in the SHL (2015-16), Sønderjyske in Denmark (2017-18), and the Belfast Giants in the EIHL (2018-19). Prior to his professional career, Dwyer played four seasons (2001-05) at Western Michigan University, where he served as captain during his senior year.

