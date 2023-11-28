Minnesota Wild Names Patrick Dwyer as an Assistant Coach

Dwyer, 40, began his coaching career in 2019-20 as an Assistant Coach with the Charlotte Checkers in the American Hockey League (AHL). He served as an Assistant Coach for the Chicago Wolves (AHL) from 2020-23 and was a member of the Calder Cup-winning team in 2021-22. He was named an Assistant Coach for the Iowa Wild on July 5, as part of Brett McLean’s staff.

As a player, Dwyer totaled 93 points (42-51=93) in 416 NHL games as a forward with the Carolina Hurricanes from 2008-15. The Great Falls, Mont. native also added 196 points (94-102=196) across 345 AHL games with the Chicago Wolves (2005-06), Albany River Rats (2006-10) and Charlotte Checkers (2016-17). Dwyer also spent three seasons of hockey overseas; he played for MODO Hockey in the SHL (2015-16), Sønderjyske in Denmark (2017-18), and the Belfast Giants in the EIHL (2018-19). Prior to his professional career, Dwyer played four seasons (2001-05) at Western Michigan University, where he served as captain during his senior year.