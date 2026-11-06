Projected Lineup: Wild vs Sharks

SAINT PAUL, Minn. -- The Wild returns home tonight to take on the San Jose Sharks at 7:00 p.m. CT at Grand Casino Arena. The game will be broadcast on Wild+, KSTP 5 and KFAN FM 100.3.
Projected lineup is subject to change.
SAINT PAUL, Minn. -- The Wild returns home tonight to take on the San Jose Sharks at 7:00 p.m. CT at Grand Casino Arena. The game will be broadcast on Wild+, KSTP 5 and KFAN FM 100.3.
Projected lineup is subject to change.
FORWARDS
97 Kirill Kaprizov - 14 Joel Eriksson Ek - 12 Matt Boldy
49 Maxim Shabanov - 22 Danila Yurov - 13 Yakov Trenin
20 Blake Coleman - 47 Michael McCarron - 10 Bobby Brink
78 Nico Sturm - 38 Ryan Hartman - 19 Tyler Pitlick
DEFENSE
43 Quinn Hughes - 25 Jonas Brodin
3 Olli Maatta - 24 Zach Bogosian
26 Matt Kiersted - 82 David Spacek
GOALTENDERS
30 Jesper Wallstedt
31 Calvin Pickard