Projected Lineup: Wild vs Sharks

Projected Lineup
By Minnesota Wild
Wild.com

SAINT PAUL, Minn. -- The Wild returns home tonight to take on the San Jose Sharks at 7:00 p.m. CT at Grand Casino Arena. The game will be broadcast on Wild+, KSTP 5 and KFAN FM 100.3.

Projected lineup is subject to change.

FORWARDS

97 Kirill Kaprizov - 14 Joel Eriksson Ek - 12 Matt Boldy

49 Maxim Shabanov - 22 Danila Yurov - 13 Yakov Trenin

20 Blake Coleman - 47 Michael McCarron - 10 Bobby Brink

78 Nico Sturm - 38 Ryan Hartman - 19 Tyler Pitlick

DEFENSE

43 Quinn Hughes - 25 Jonas Brodin

3 Olli Maatta - 24 Zach Bogosian

26 Matt Kiersted - 82 David Spacek

GOALTENDERS

30 Jesper Wallstedt

31 Calvin Pickard

Info for Tonight's Game:

11.6 MIN vs. SJS Game Notes
- 0.7 MB
Download 11.6 MIN vs. SJS Game Notes

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