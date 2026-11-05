Minnesota Wild and Red Baron® Pizza to Host 10th Annual Girls’ Hockey Weekend

As part of Girls’ Hockey Weekend, the Wild will dedicate several elements of its game to celebrating girls’ and women’s hockey when it hosts the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday, Dec. 12 at 2:30 p.m. Girls’ and women’s hockey players will participate in various in-game and intermission activities including the Fist Bump Tunnel, Bench Buddies, Zamboni Rides and more.

Registration for the girls’ hockey clinics will open at 10 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 9 at 2026 Girls Hockey Weekend. The registration fee of $105 includes a Minnesota Wild Girls Hockey Weekend branded jersey, a Minnesota Wild branded hair accessory, a post-clinic pizza party with Red Baron® Pizza and a ticket to the Wild game vs. the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday, Dec. 12 at 2:30 p.m. Participants in the girls’ hockey clinics will also receive an exclusive ticket offer for additional ticket purchases for the Dec. 12 game. Tickets are limited and subject to availability.

On Sunday, Dec. 6, clinics will be held at TRIA Rink (60 girls per session) for Girls’ Hockey Weekend: