PHILADELPHIA, P.A. -- Minnesota is looking to sweep its two-game road trip and extend its point streak to six games tonight in Philadelphia at 6:00 p.m. CT on Wild+ and KFAN FM 100.3. The Wild is coming off a commanding 5-1 win over the Washington Capitals on Sunday afternoon that saw Kirill Kaprizov record his 500th career NHL point (245-255=500) with an empty-net goal.
Game Preview: Wild at Flyers
The win in Washington also marked the fourth consecutive road game that Minnesota has won by at least two or more goals. Per Stats Perform, that ties its team record for consecutive multiple-goal wins on the road, done six times before, most recently Jan. 20-30, 2025. Tonight’s contest in Philadelphia will be the Wild’s league-leading 12th road game of the season.
Philadelphia comes into tonight’s contest with a 2-2-1 record over their last five games, including a 6-3 win over the Utah Mammoth in their last game. In their nine home games this season, Philadelphia owns a 3-3-3 record and has been outscored 31-24 by their opponents. The Flyers have seemed to have found their groove at home as of late, as they are 3-1-1 in their last five home games.
Jesper Wallstedt will get his league-leading 15th start of the season tonight against the Flyers. He enters with a 9-2-3 record with a 2.06 GAA and a .920 SV% and has a point (3-0-1) in four consecutive games. This will be Wallstedt’s third career start against the Flyers—he is 0-0-2 with a 1.88 GAA and a .917 SV% in his previous two starts.
Dan Vladar will get the net for the Flyers. He is 3-3-2 with a 3.23 GAA and a .885 SV% in his eight starts this season. He does have a point in five consecutive games (3-0-2) with a 2.16 GAA and a .910 SV%. In six career games against the Wild, Vladar is 4-1-1 with a 2.48 GAA and a .899 SV%.
Players to Watch:
Blake Coleman: Coming off a game in which he recorded an assist in Washington, Coleman enters tonight’s contest with 14 points (4-10=14) in 22 career games against the Flyers.
Matt Boldy: He enters play with a point (1-4=5) in five consecutive games and still leads the NHL with 68 shots on goal this season. Boldy owns 11 points (8-3=11) in nine career games against the Flyers.
Info for Tonight's Game:
- When: Tuesday, November 3 at 6:00 p.m. CT
- Where: Xfinity Mobile Arena (Philadelphia, PA)
- Watch: How to Watch
- Listen: KFAN
- Gamecenter: Wild at Flyers
Records:
- Minnesota Wild Record: 10-3-3, 23 points.
- Philadelphia Flyers Record: 4-8-4, 12 points.
- All-Time Wild Record: 13-17-6 (8-5-4 at Grand Casino Arena, 5-12-2 at Philadelphia).
Match-up Stats
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26-27 Team Stats
|
MIN
|
PHI
|
Power Play
|
26.8%
|
15.7%
|
Penalty Kill
|
81.3%
|
80%
|
Faceoff
|
48.9%
|
50.7%
|
Goals For / Games Played
|
3.25
|
2.19
|
Goals Against / Games Played
|
2.25
|
3.31
Wild Leaders Against Flyers
- LW Nick Foligno leads Minnesota with 30 points (18-12=30) in 50 career games against the Flyers
- RW Blake Coleman has 14 points
(4-10=14) in 22 games
- LW Marcus Foligno owns 12 points (6-6=12) in 28 games
- LW Matt Boldy owns 11 points (8-3=11) in nine games
Flyers Leaders Against Wild
- C Sean Couturier leads Philadelphia with 15 points (9-6=15) in 20 career games against Minnesota
- RW Travis Konecny (3-7=10, in 15 games)
- D Travis Sanheim (2-8=10, in 15 games) have 10 points each
Connections
- Minnesota Goaltending Coach Frederic Chabot went 0-1-1 in four games with the Flyers in the 1993-94 season
- C Ryan Hartman skated in 19 games with Philadelphia during the 2018-19 season
- RW Bobby Brink was selected by Philadelphia in the second round (No. 34
overall) of the 2019 NHL Draft and recorded 94 points (36-58=94) in 201
games across four seasons (2021-22, 2023-26) with the Flyers
- C Tyler Pitlick collected 20 points (8-12=20) in 63 games with the Flyers in 2019-20
- G Calvin Pickard went 4-2-2 with a 4.01 GAA, an .863 SV% and one shutout in
11 games (eight starts) with the Flyers (2018-19)
- Flyers Vice President & Assistant General Manager Brent Flahr served as Wild Assistant General Manager (2009-18) before joining Philadelphia
- LW Noah Cates is from Stillwater and played four seasons at the University of Minnesota Duluth (2018-22)
- D Nick Seeler is from Eden Prairie and was selected by the Wild
in the fifth round (131st overall) of the 2011 NHL Draft, collecting 11 points
(2-9=11) in 99 games with Minnesota (2017-20).
Injury Report
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PLAYER
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INJURY
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STATUS
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D Brock Faber
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Upper-body
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No Timetable
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G Filip Gustavsson
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Lower-body injury
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No Timetable
|
LW Nick Foligno
|
Upper Body
|
No Timetable
|
LW Marcus Foligno
|
Lower Body
|
No Timetable
|
D Jared Spurgeon
|
Lower Body
|
Week to Week
Fast Facts
- Minnesota has posted back-to-back shutouts twice against Philadelphia (last, 11/11-11/14/17).
- The first time was Feb. 10-12, 2003, which also marked the first time with back-to-back shutouts in team history.
- The Wild has shutout the Flyers five times in the 36 all-time meetings.
For more information on tonight's matchup, check out the game notes below.