Game Preview: Wild at Flyers

The win in Washington also marked the fourth consecutive road game that Minnesota has won by at least two or more goals. Per Stats Perform, that ties its team record for consecutive multiple-goal wins on the road, done six times before, most recently Jan. 20-30, 2025. Tonight’s contest in Philadelphia will be the Wild’s league-leading 12th road game of the season.

Philadelphia comes into tonight’s contest with a 2-2-1 record over their last five games, including a 6-3 win over the Utah Mammoth in their last game. In their nine home games this season, Philadelphia owns a 3-3-3 record and has been outscored 31-24 by their opponents. The Flyers have seemed to have found their groove at home as of late, as they are 3-1-1 in their last five home games.

Jesper Wallstedt will get his league-leading 15th start of the season tonight against the Flyers. He enters with a 9-2-3 record with a 2.06 GAA and a .920 SV% and has a point (3-0-1) in four consecutive games. This will be Wallstedt’s third career start against the Flyers—he is 0-0-2 with a 1.88 GAA and a .917 SV% in his previous two starts.

Dan Vladar will get the net for the Flyers. He is 3-3-2 with a 3.23 GAA and a .885 SV% in his eight starts this season. He does have a point in five consecutive games (3-0-2) with a 2.16 GAA and a .910 SV%. In six career games against the Wild, Vladar is 4-1-1 with a 2.48 GAA and a .899 SV%.

Players to Watch:

Blake Coleman: Coming off a game in which he recorded an assist in Washington, Coleman enters tonight’s contest with 14 points (4-10=14) in 22 career games against the Flyers.

Matt Boldy: He enters play with a point (1-4=5) in five consecutive games and still leads the NHL with 68 shots on goal this season. Boldy owns 11 points (8-3=11) in nine career games against the Flyers.