Minnesota Wild, NHL and Fanatics Unveil Hometown Remix Uniform, Apparel and Headwear Collection

The Wild will wear its Hometown Remix uniforms 10 times during the 2026-27 season, beginning on Tuesday, November 17, when it hosts the Nashville Predators at 7 p.m.:

Hometown Remix Uniform Game Schedule

All Times CST

Tuesday, November 17 vs. Nashville at 7 p.m.

Friday, November 27 vs. Colorado at 3 p.m.

Thursday, December 10 at Columbus at 6 p.m.

Saturday, December 12 vs. Winnipeg at 2:30 p.m.

Saturday, December 26 vs Winnipeg at 6 p.m.

Saturday, January 2 vs. St. Louis at 6 p.m.

Thursday, January 14 vs. Florida at 8:30 p.m.

Thursday, January 21 vs. Detroit at 8 p.m.

Tuesday, February 23 vs. Pittsburgh at 7 p.m.

Friday, March 19 vs. Calgary at 7 p.m.

Each Hometown Remix uniform was designed around its respective city and fanbase. Design details throughout the collection draw on local landmarks, motifs and culture, grounding each look in something recognizable to fans.

Nowhere is hockey more tightly woven into community and everyday life than in Minnesota. From outdoor ponds to community rinks, from school to college to pro, it’s as fundamental as the cold dark winters and clear night skies. This Hometown Remix jersey captures all that makes Minnesota magical. The Wild crest gets a celestial twist with a crescent moon glowing against a bold black base. The sleeves bring the North to life with detailed debossed Ursa Major and Ursa Minor constellations, while the numbers feature two twin stars to represent the Twin Cities - the breadth of fans represented. Even the hem honors the natural wilderness of the state. It’s a tribute to place, pride, and the State of Hockey. Minnesota, wear it proudly.

A photo gallery of the Minnesota Wild’s Hometown Remix uniform is available here. Please credit Fanatics wherever images are used.

“The Wild’s Hometown Remix jersey was created for our fans and everyone who calls Minnesota home,” said Todd Frederickson, Senior Vice President of Marketing for the Minnesota Wild. “We’re excited to add these jerseys to our lineup this season. They reflect the unique culture, character and hockey heritage that make the State of Hockey unlike anywhere else.”

“Few symbols in sports carry the history, pride, and emotional connection of an NHL sweater,” said Brian Jennings, NHL Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Partnerships and Club Strategy Officer. “Hometown Remix builds on that legacy in a fresh and authentic way, celebrating the fans, culture and communities that make each NHL market unique. Together with Fanatics and our Clubs, we’ve created designs that are rooted in local identity and tell a story about the cities and fans they represent. We’re incredibly excited to bring the program to life and see that passion reflected both on the ice and in the stands.”

“Hometown Remix represents the most exciting initiative our team has designed and delivered with our partners since we hit the ice with the NHL in 2024,” said Dom Fillion, Vice President of Creative Design for Fanatics. “What makes this program so special is the collaboration with each club and together leaning into the history, culture, fabric and identity of every city and fan base to make sure these felt as authentic and personal as possible. We can’t wait to see them worn by the teams on the ice and the fans in the stands all season long.”

Hometown Remix jerseys – both the on-ice Authentic Pro and Premium versions - and a cutting-edge assortment of headwear and men's and women's fan gear, including hoodies, tees and brand new fleece and outerwear styles, are available beginning today across the Fanatics network of sites, including NHLShop.com, NHLShop.ca and Fanatics.com, as well as team stores and the NHL Shop NYC flagship store.

Minnesota Wild single-game tickets are on sale now at wild.com/seatgeek, seatgeek.com and at the Grand Casino Arena Box Office. Wild digital tickets are available exclusively within the Official Minnesota Wild App or the SeatGeek App. Flex, 11-Game, half and full season memberships are also available for purchase. Please visit tickets.wild.com or contact a Wild Ticket Sales Representative by calling or texting (651) 222-WILD (9453) for more information. Group reservations of eight or more tickets can contact [email protected] for more information. Single game suite rentals are also available, contact [email protected] for more information or book instantly at wildsuites.com.

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