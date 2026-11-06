Game Preview: Sharks vs. Wild

A key component to the Wild’s success over its six-game span has been its ability to score first. Minnesota has scored the first goal in all six games of its streak, and on the season, the Wild owns a 9-0-3 record in games it has lit the lamp first.

When asked what has been the key for Minnesota’s fast starts, Wild forward Michael McCarron said, “Probably having the best line in hockey.” The line he’s referring to is that of Matt Boldy, Joel Eriksson Ek and Kirill Kaprizov. One of those three has scored the first goal in four of Minnesota’s last six games—the other two came from Max Shabanov and Quinn Hughes.

While Minnesota comes into tonight’s contest rolling, San Jose comes in reeling. The Sharks are 1-5-0 in their last six games, getting outscored 24-11. San Jose has lost their last three games, including a 7-2 loss to the Kings on Wednesday night. They have also given up at least five goals in three of their last six games.

Jesper Wallstedt will be in net tonight for Minnesota, looking to extend his point streak to six games. He is 4-0-1 in his last five outings with a 1.80 GAA and a .930 SV%. Tonight marks the fourth time Wallstedt will San Jose in his career—he owns a 1-0-2 record with a 3.51 GAA and a .866 SV% in his previous three outings.

Players to Watch:

Kirill Kaprizov: Looking to extend his point streak to seven games (4-5=9), the NHL’s leading goal scorer faces an opponent he has had success against. He owns 27 points (12-15=27) in 21 games against the Sharks.

Matt Boldy: Like Kaprizov, Boldy is also looking to extend his point streak to seven games (2-5=7). In 13 career contests against the Sharks, Boldy has collected 20 points (8-12=20) and owns seven points (2-5=7) in the last five meetings.