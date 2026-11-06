ST PAUL, MN -- The Wild opens a set of back-to-back home games tonight against the San Jose Sharks at 7:00 p.m. on Wild+, KSTP-TV Channel 5 and KFAN FM 100.3. Minnesota returns to Grand Casino Arena after a quick two game road trip that saw wins over the Washington Capitals and the Philadelphia Flyers, extending its point streak to a season-long six games (5-0-1). Minnesota also owns a point (7-0-3) in 10 consecutive games against San Jose dating back to March 11, 2023.
Game Preview: Sharks vs. Wild
A key component to the Wild’s success over its six-game span has been its ability to score first. Minnesota has scored the first goal in all six games of its streak, and on the season, the Wild owns a 9-0-3 record in games it has lit the lamp first.
When asked what has been the key for Minnesota’s fast starts, Wild forward Michael McCarron said, “Probably having the best line in hockey.” The line he’s referring to is that of Matt Boldy, Joel Eriksson Ek and Kirill Kaprizov. One of those three has scored the first goal in four of Minnesota’s last six games—the other two came from Max Shabanov and Quinn Hughes.
While Minnesota comes into tonight’s contest rolling, San Jose comes in reeling. The Sharks are 1-5-0 in their last six games, getting outscored 24-11. San Jose has lost their last three games, including a 7-2 loss to the Kings on Wednesday night. They have also given up at least five goals in three of their last six games.
Jesper Wallstedt will be in net tonight for Minnesota, looking to extend his point streak to six games. He is 4-0-1 in his last five outings with a 1.80 GAA and a .930 SV%. Tonight marks the fourth time Wallstedt will San Jose in his career—he owns a 1-0-2 record with a 3.51 GAA and a .866 SV% in his previous three outings.
Players to Watch:
Kirill Kaprizov: Looking to extend his point streak to seven games (4-5=9), the NHL’s leading goal scorer faces an opponent he has had success against. He owns 27 points (12-15=27) in 21 games against the Sharks.
Matt Boldy: Like Kaprizov, Boldy is also looking to extend his point streak to seven games (2-5=7). In 13 career contests against the Sharks, Boldy has collected 20 points (8-12=20) and owns seven points (2-5=7) in the last five meetings.
Info for Tonight's Game:
- When: Friday, November 6 at 7:00 p.m.
- Where: Grand Casino Arena (St. Paul, Minnesota)
- Tickets: Buy Tickets
- Watch: How to Watch
- Listen: KFAN
- Gamecenter: Sharks vs. Wild
Records:
- Minnesota Wild Record: 11-3-3, 25 points.
- San Jose Sharks Record: 7-9-1, 15 points.
- All-Time Wild Record: 43-36-12 (23-15-7 at Grand Casino Arena, 20-21-5 at San Jose).
Match-up Stats
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26-27 Team Stats
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MIN
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SJS
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Power Play
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25.4%
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23%
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Penalty Kill
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80.4%
|
81%
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Faceoff
|
49%
|
48.1%
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Goals For / Games Played
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3.29
|
2.53
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Goals Against / Games Played
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2.24
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3.53
Wild Leaders Against Sharks
- LW Kirill Kaprizov leads Minnesota with 27 points (12-15=27) in 21 career games against San Jose
- D Quinn Hughes has 25 points (7-18=25) in 20 games
- LW Matt Boldy owns 20 points (8-12=20) in 13 games
- D Jared Spurgeon has 19 points (8-11=19) in 46 games
- C Joel Eriksson Ek (11-7=18, in 32 games) and C Ryan Hartman (3-15=18, in 32 games) have 18 points each.
Sharks Leaders Against Wild
- Toffoli leads San Jose with 23 points (12-11=23) in 36
career games against Minnesota…Celebrini owns 15 points (7-8=15) in six
games…LW Mason Marchment has 13 points (7-6=13) in 13 games…C
Alexander Wennberg (5-6=11, in 24 games) and D Jacob Trouba (2-9=11, in
34 games) have 11 points each.
Connections
- Minnesota President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Bill Guerin skated in 16 games with San Jose during the 2006-07 season
- C Nico Sturm posted 52 points (26-26=52) in 184 games across three seasons (2022-25) with San Jose
- D Eric Pohlkamp is from Baxter and played one season at Bemidji State University (2023-24)
- Sharks Hockey Operations Advisor, Thomas Vanek recorded 93 points (39-54=93) in 154 games across
two seasons (2014-16) with the Wild
- Wild broadcaster Alex Stalock posted a 24-20-7 record with a 2.45 GAA, a .908 SV% and four shutouts in 63 games
(47 starts) over parts of six seasons with San Jose (2010-16).
Injury Report
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PLAYER
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INJURY
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STATUS
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D Brock Faber
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Upper-body
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No Timetable
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G Filip Gustavsson
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Lower-body injury
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No Timetable
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LW Nick Foligno
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Upper Body
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No Timetable
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LW Marcus Foligno
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Lower Body
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No Timetable
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D Jared Spurgeon
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Lower Body
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Week to Week
Fast Facts
- Minnesota has earned points in 10 consecutive games against San Jose (7-0-3) since 3/11/23 and 16 of the last 18 meetings (12-2-4) since
4/16/21
- Minnesota is 7-2-3 in its last 12 contests against the Sharks at Grand Casino Arena since 1/22/21
- The Wild has points in seven of the last eight games played at SAP Center at San Jose (6-1-1).
For more information on tonight's matchup, check out the game notes below.