Minnesota Wild to Host Military Appreciation Night on November 7

A Joint Honor Guard featuring personnel from the Army, Air Force, Navy and Marines will present the colors for the game.

Chief Warrant Officer 5, Erik Homme serves as the Command Chief Warrant Officer for the Minnesota National Guard, advising the Adjutant General and senior military leadership on warrant officer matters. With a military career dating back to 1986, Homme has dedicated nearly four decades to serving Minnesota and the nation will be the Guardian of the Game.

serves as the Command Chief Warrant Officer for the Minnesota National Guard, advising the Adjutant General and senior military leadership on warrant officer matters. With a military career dating back to 1986, Homme has dedicated nearly four decades to serving Minnesota and the nation will be the Guardian of the Game. Sgt. Cory Hicks , a Minnesota native and U.S. Army Reserve soldier with 19 years of military service. While deployed in Kuwait on March 1, 2026, Hicks was severely injured when an Iranian drone struck his military operations center, killing six of his fellow service members. He sustained multiple serious injuries, including a traumatic brain injury, and has been undergoing an extensive recovery at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center will make the Let’s Play Hockey! announcement.

, a Minnesota native and U.S. Army Reserve soldier with 19 years of military service. While deployed in Kuwait on March 1, 2026, Hicks was severely injured when an Iranian drone struck his military operations center, killing six of his fellow service members. He sustained multiple serious injuries, including a traumatic brain injury, and has been undergoing an extensive recovery at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center will make the Let’s Play Hockey! announcement. Army Capt. Kristin Ohrt, who serves in the Minnesota Army National Guard and is involved in the Guard’s professional sports partnerships and community engagement efforts. She has helped highlight the longstanding relationships between the Minnesota National Guard and Minnesota’s professional sports teams, including the Minnesota Wild, Twins, Vikings, Timberwolves and Minnesota United will be honored as the CUB Community Hero of the game.

who serves in the Minnesota Army National Guard and is involved in the Guard’s professional sports partnerships and community engagement efforts. She has helped highlight the longstanding relationships between the Minnesota National Guard and Minnesota’s professional sports teams, including the Minnesota Wild, Twins, Vikings, Timberwolves and Minnesota United will be honored as the CUB Community Hero of the game. Representatives from World War II, the Korean War, the Vietnam War, the Gulf War and the Wars of Afghanistan, Iraq and Iran will be in attendance.

Several military organizations will be featured throughout the Grand Casino Arena concourse.

Minnesota Wild single-game tickets are on sale now at wild.com/seatgeek, seatgeek.com and at the Grand Casino Arena Box Office. Wild digital tickets are available exclusively within the Official Minnesota Wild App or the SeatGeek App. Flex, 11-Game, half and full season memberships are also available for purchase. Please visit tickets.wild.com or contact a Wild Ticket Sales Representative by calling or texting (651) 222-WILD (9453) for more information. Group reservations for eight or more tickets can contact [email protected] for more information. Single game suite rentals are also available, contact [email protected] for more information or book instantly at wildsuites.com.

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