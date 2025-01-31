Game Recap: Wild 4, Canadiens 0

Rossi made it 2-0 at 5:47 when he drove unmarked to the net to take a pass from Marcus Foligno on a 2-on-1 and scored on a wrist shot from the inside edge of the left face-off circle.

Montreal’s Juraj Slafkovsky hit the left post with a wrist shot from low in the left circle at 13:19.

In the third period, Fleury made four saves on Josh Anderson, including one with a double-pad stack, in a span of 22 seconds ending at 5:31. Shore then pushed it to 3-0 at 5:56, scoring with a wrist shot from the slot after taking the puck away from Alex Newhook.

“I wish we were on the other side of things tonight,” Anderson said. “But obviously you have a lot of respect for a goalie like that that’s been an inspiration to a lot of kids out there, especially Montrealers, and won a Stanley Cup and had a really great career. He put on a show tonight, that’s for sure.”

Dobes did the splits to make a glove save on Joel Eriksson Ek’s one-timer on a 2-on-1 at 7:57.

Gaudreau scored into an empty net with 1:27 remaining for the 4-0 final.

Dobes scooped up the game puck and gave it to Wild captain Jared Spurgeon.

“It was right there and I think that’s what somebody else would probably do for me,” Dobes said. “I’m really honored to share the moment with him and I’m really happy for him.”

The Canadiens waited on the ice to shake hands with Fleury, and he was congratulated by St. Louis after the goalie celebrated the win with his teammates in front of his net.

“I was surprised but it was very kind, very humbling for me that they stayed out, and Marty, who I played against for many years,” Fleury said.

NOTES: Fleury is 28-13-8 against the Canadiens and 13-6-5 in Montreal. He has three shutouts in Montreal, most recently for the Chicago Blackhawks when he got his 500th win on Dec. 9, 2021. He also became the fourth visiting goalie to have at least three shutouts at Bell Centre, joining Brodeur (five), Cam Talbot (four) and Roberto Luongo (three). … Fleury became the first goalie in NHL history to have a shutout as a teenager and at 40 years or older. He has recorded at least one shutout in 21 seasons, passing Terry Sawchuk and tying Brodeur for the most in NHL history. … Spurgeon (assist) got his 401st point, passing Zach Parise for the third most in Wild history.