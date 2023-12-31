Minnesota Wild Goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury Scheduled to Play 1,000th NHL Game Today

Fleury, 39 (11/28/84), will become the fourth goaltender and 388th player in NHL history to reach the 1,000-game milestone, joining netminders Martin Brodeur (1,266 games), Roberto Luongo (1,044 games) and Patrick Roy (1,029 games). The 6-foot-2, 185-pound native of Sorel, Quebec, will become the 10th player to play his 1,000th game in a Wild sweater, joining Alex Goligoski (Oct. 20, 2022 vs. Vancouver, Zach Parise (Feb. 7, 2020 at Dallas), Mikko Koivu (Dec. 1, 2019 vs. Dallas), Ryan Suter (Oct. 25, 2018 vs. Los Angeles), Eric Staal (March 19, 2017 at Winnipeg), Matt Cooke (March 11, 2014 vs. Edmonton), Matt Cullen (Jan. 10, 2012 vs. San Jose), Andrew Brunette (Feb. 1, 2011 vs. Los Angeles), and Keith Carney (Feb. 24, 2008 vs. Calgary).

In 999 career games (971 starts) across 20 NHL seasons (2003-04, 2005-24), Fleury has posted a 550-320-93 record with a 2.59 goals-against average (GAA), .912 save percentage (SV%) and 73 shutouts while playing for the Pittsburgh Penguins (2003-04, 2005-17), Vegas Golden Knights (2017-21), Chicago Blackhawks (2021-22) and Minnesota (2022-24). He ranks first all-time among NHL goaltenders in shootout wins (65), third in career wins, games played, and career saves (25,990), fourth in minutes played (57,841:52) and is the NHL’s active leader in all five categories. The four-time NHL All-Star (2011, 2015, 2018, 2019) owns at least one regular-season victory over all 32 NHL franchises. Fleury was awarded the Vezina Trophy as the NHL’s best goaltender following the 2020-21 season, when he posted a 26-10-0 record with six shutouts, a 1.98 GAA and a .928 SV%.

Fleury also owns a 92-74 record in 169 career Stanley Cup Playoff appearances (166 starts) with a 2.56 GAA, .911 SV% and 16 shutouts. He ranks third all-time among NHL goaltenders in playoff games played, minutes played (10,182:20) and saves made (4,440) while ranking fourth in playoff wins and shutouts. Fleury is a three-time Stanley Cup Champion, winning titles with Pittsburgh in 2009, 2016, and 2017.

Originally selected by Pittsburgh in the first round (first overall) in the 2003 NHL Draft, Fleury was acquired by Minnesota from Chicago in exchange for a conditional second-round selection (Ryan Greene) in the 2022 NHL Draft on March 21, 2022. He is 39-23-6 with a 2.89 GAA, .905 SV% and two shutouts in 71 games (68 starts) with the Wild.