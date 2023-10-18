Minnesota Wild to Host Girls Hockey Weekend Dec. 2-3

SAINT PAUL, Minn. – The National Hockey League’s (NHL) Minnesota Wild, in conjunction with Red Baron and Minnesota Hockey, would like to welcome everyone to come celebrate the 7th Annual Girls Hockey Weekend at Xcel Energy Center on December 2-3, 2023. Clinics will be conducted by Minnesota Hockey certified coaches for 6U, 8U, 10U, and 12U girls.
The Wild will dedicate several elements of its game to celebrating girls’ and women’s hockey when it hosts the Chicago Blackhawks at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 3. Girls’ and women’s hockey players will participate in various in-game and intermission activities including the “Let’s Play Hockey!” call. Proceeds from the “Split the Pot Raffle” on Dec. 3 will benefit the Women’s Hockey Association of Minnesota (WHAM).
The Wild will host dryland training sessions and on-ice clinics for 8U, 10U and 12 U girls’ hockey players on Dec. 2 at Xcel Energy Center. Minnesota Hockey personnel and WCHA players will help lead the clinics.
Registration for the girls’ hockey clinics will open at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 18 at https://wild.formstack.com/forms/2023\_girls\_hockey_weekend. In addition to the on-ice and dryland training sessions, the registration fee of $89 includes a Wild-branded jersey, a post-clinic pizza party with Red Baron® pizza and a ticket to a Wild game on either Sunday, Dec. 3 vs the Blackhawks at 1 p.m. or Saturday, Dec. 16 vs the Canucks at 1 p.m. Participants in the girls’ hockey clinics will also receive an exclusive ticket offer for additional ticket purchases for the game on Dec. 3 or Dec. 16. Tickets are limited and subject to availability. You are not guaranteed tickets to the December 3rd game. Tickets are first come, first served.
The 6U and 8U on-ice clinics will be held on Saturday, Dec. 2 at 10:00 a.m. and 11:15 p.m. (60 girls in each session). These will be followed by the 10U and 12U on- and off-ice sessions. The 10U girls (50 girls) will be on the ice from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. followed by a dryland training session from 1:45 to 2:30 p.m. The 12U girls (50 girls) will have a dryland training session from 12:30 to 1:15 p.m. followed by an on-ice session from 1:45 to 2:45 p.m.