Minnesota Wild to Host Girls Hockey Weekend Dec. 2-3

Registration for the girls’ hockey clinics will open at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 18 at https://wild.formstack.com/forms/2023\_girls\_hockey_weekend. In addition to the on-ice and dryland training sessions, the registration fee of $89 includes a Wild-branded jersey, a post-clinic pizza party with Red Baron® pizza and a ticket to a Wild game on either Sunday, Dec. 3 vs the Blackhawks at 1 p.m. or Saturday, Dec. 16 vs the Canucks at 1 p.m. Participants in the girls’ hockey clinics will also receive an exclusive ticket offer for additional ticket purchases for the game on Dec. 3 or Dec. 16. Tickets are limited and subject to availability. You are not guaranteed tickets to the December 3rd game. Tickets are first come, first served.

The 6U and 8U on-ice clinics will be held on Saturday, Dec. 2 at 10:00 a.m. and 11:15 p.m. (60 girls in each session). These will be followed by the 10U and 12U on- and off-ice sessions. The 10U girls (50 girls) will be on the ice from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. followed by a dryland training session from 1:45 to 2:30 p.m. The 12U girls (50 girls) will have a dryland training session from 12:30 to 1:15 p.m. followed by an on-ice session from 1:45 to 2:45 p.m.