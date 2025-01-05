Rossi has 4 assists, Wild shut out Hurricanes for 3rd straight win

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Marco Rossi had a career-high four assists and Filip Gustavsson made 21 saves for the Minnesota Wild in a 4-0 win against the Carolina Hurricanes at Lenovo Center on Saturday.
Mats Zuccarello had two goals and an assist, and Matt Boldy had a goal and two assists for the Wild (25-11-4), who have won three in a row and five of their past six games.
Rossi has eight points (three goals, five assists) in a three-game point streak for the Wild, who have been without leading scorer Kirill Kaprizov the past five games because of a lower-body injury.
“Everyone brings something different to the line,” Rossi said. “[Boldy] brings the size and a shooting mentality. Me and ‘Zuccie’ are more for passes, but lately I’m scoring more. So today in pregame skate, Zuccie told me I should pass it more, so I tried today."
Pyotr Kochetkov made 23 saves for the Hurricanes (23-14-2), who are 2-3-1 in their past six.
“Consistency has been the big issue with our group,” Carolina coach Rod Brind’Amour said. “We play really well, and then not so good. We’ve got to get a little more to our identity every game.”
The Wild set the tone early in the first period when they held Carolina to one shot during a high-sticking double minor to Joel Eriksson Ek.
“You can gain a lot of momentum off it, or you can put yourself in a hole,” Minnesota defenseman Zach Bogosian said. “Everyone did a great job killing that off. It seemed like we used that as a springboard for the rest of the game.”
Minnesota took a 1-0 lead at 13:03 of the first period when Zuccarello took a pass from Rossi and scored on a one-timer from the top of the right face-off circle.
“I like the way we started tonight,” Minnesota coach John Hynes said. “I thought we had good energy; we were engaged. Details were strong, and we played the style of game we needed to win.”
Eriksson Ek redirected Zuccarello’s snap shot from the point for a power-play goal that made it 2-0 at 11:30 of the second period.
Boldy took a stretch pass from Rossi and scored on a breakway for a 3-0 lead at 9:20 of the third period.
Zuccarello scored an empty-net goal with 2:46 remaining for the 4-0 final.
“I thought we played well,” Zuccarello said. “We made plays, we made it hard for them.”
The shutout was the third of the season and ninth in the NHL for Gustavsson.
“Usually they shoot a lot more here, and they’re always getting into your zone with a lot of speed,” Gustavsson said. “It was a fairly quiet night. Maybe they had a little tougher night than usual, and we played very good defensively and blocked a lot of shots.”
NOTES: Zuccarello has 37 points (11 goals, 26 assists) in 40 games against the Hurricanes. … Hurricanes forward Jack Drury had one shot on goal in 11:29 in his return after missing 10 games following surgery for a broken hand.