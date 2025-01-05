Rossi has 4 assists, Wild shut out Hurricanes for 3rd straight win

Mats Zuccarello had two goals and an assist, and Matt Boldy had a goal and two assists for the Wild (25-11-4), who have won three in a row and five of their past six games.

Rossi has eight points (three goals, five assists) in a three-game point streak for the Wild, who have been without leading scorer Kirill Kaprizov the past five games because of a lower-body injury.

“Everyone brings something different to the line,” Rossi said. “[Boldy] brings the size and a shooting mentality. Me and ‘Zuccie’ are more for passes, but lately I’m scoring more. So today in pregame skate, Zuccie told me I should pass it more, so I tried today."

Pyotr Kochetkov made 23 saves for the Hurricanes (23-14-2), who are 2-3-1 in their past six.

“Consistency has been the big issue with our group,” Carolina coach Rod Brind’Amour said. “We play really well, and then not so good. We’ve got to get a little more to our identity every game.”

The Wild set the tone early in the first period when they held Carolina to one shot during a high-sticking double minor to Joel Eriksson Ek.

“You can gain a lot of momentum off it, or you can put yourself in a hole,” Minnesota defenseman Zach Bogosian said. “Everyone did a great job killing that off. It seemed like we used that as a springboard for the rest of the game.”

Minnesota took a 1-0 lead at 13:03 of the first period when Zuccarello took a pass from Rossi and scored on a one-timer from the top of the right face-off circle.

“I like the way we started tonight,” Minnesota coach John Hynes said. “I thought we had good energy; we were engaged. Details were strong, and we played the style of game we needed to win.”

Eriksson Ek redirected Zuccarello’s snap shot from the point for a power-play goal that made it 2-0 at 11:30 of the second period.