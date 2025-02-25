Minnesota Wild Announces Updates to 2024-25 Schedule

By Minnesota Wild PR
@mnwildPR Press Release

SAINT PAUL, Minn. – The National Hockey League’s (NHL) Minnesota Wild today announced two changes to the team's television broadcast schedule:

  • The Minnesota Wild's game on Tuesday, March 11, against the Colorado Avalanche at Xcel Energy Center, will now be televised on FanDual Sports Network North at 7 p.m. CT.
  • The Minnesota Wild's game on Thursday, March 27, against the Washington Capitals at Xcel Energy Center, originally scheduled for 7 p.m. CT, will now be televised on ESPN+/Disney+/Hulu and will begin at 6:30 p.m. CT.

Both games can also be heard on the Wild's flagship radio station, KFAN FM 100.3.

Minnesota Wild single-game tickets are on sale now at www.wild.com/tickets, ticketmaster.com and at the Xcel Energy Center Box Office. Please visit tickets.wild.com or contact a Wild Ticket Sales Representative by calling or texting 651-222-WILD (9453) for more information on full, partial & flexible season ticket memberships.

Follow @mnwildPR on X and visit www.wild.com/pressbox and for the latest news and information from the team including press releases, game notes, player interviews and daily statistics.

