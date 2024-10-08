Minnesota Wild Announces Opening Night Fan Activities

SAINT PAUL, Minn. – The National Hockey League’s (NHL) Minnesota Wild today announced fan events and activations that will take place prior to the club’s season-opening game on Thursday, October 10, against the Columbus Blue at 7:00 p.m. at Xcel Energy Center on Bally Sports North and KFAN 100.3 FM. All fans in attendance will receive a light-up LED rally towel.
From 3:00-6:30 p.m., fans are invited to attend the Green Carpet Player Arrival and Pregame Party in the Saint Paul RiverCentre. Fans will have the unique opportunity to watch players arrive and walk the carpet ahead of Thursday night’s game. Kevin Gorg from Bally Sports North will emcee the event, while Dan Barreiro will be broadcasting live on KFAN 100.3 FM from 3:00-6:30 p.m.
Additionally, the Wild has announced a “Minnesota Athletes in Paris” ticket package in conjunction with Thursday’s regular season home opener. The team will celebrate athletes with ties to Minnesota that participated in the 2024 Summer Games. In addition to a ticket to the game, the Minnesota Athletes in Paris package includes to a pre-game meet and greet with 2024 Summer Game Athletes including Dakotah Lindworm, Payton Otterdahl, Natalie Sims, Summer Schmit and Alexis Shifflett-Patterson. For more information and to purchase the ticket package, visit wild.com/tickets/promotional-nights.
Fans attending Wild games at Xcel Energy Center this season will also notice new food options throughout the arena. Some items that can be found throughout the concourse levels include: Crispy Potato Corn Dog, Pickle Pizza and Wild Style Dog at State Fare Stand in Section 117, Carne Asada Fries, Pork Chopped Sandwich, and New Wing Flavors - Butter Chicken, and Kung Pao at Michelob Golden Light Tap House in Section 120, Beer Cheese Bratwurst in Section 103, Two New J&R’s Cookie Dough Flavors – Mint Chocolate Chip, and Red Velvet Cake at Section 109, T-Rex Cookie Parfaits at Section 115, Three Flavors of Malts at City Burger in Section 112, Eight New Rotating Custom Menus at Flynt & Kyndle Restaurant in Section C04, and new items in the Reserve including Buffalo Chicken Dip, and Wild Mushroom and Hawaiian Barbecue Flatbreads. Listed below are some new menu items that can be found in the RBC Wealth Management Club Level:
- Club 8 – Carvery: “Featuring Player Favorite Sandwiches”!
- Club 14 – Craft Draft Wall: "New Local Craft Lineup"
- Club 22 – The Wild Lounge: Custom Cocktails and Full Service Bar & Lounge
- Club 25 – Legacy Lounge by Jim Beam: “Souvenir Cocktail – Up North Lemonade”
- Club 28 – Wrecktangle Pizza: "New Sports Pizza”
Minnesota Wild single-game tickets are on sale now at wild.com/tickets, ticketmaster.com and at the Xcel Energy Center Box Office. Flex, 11-Game, half and full season tickets are also available for purchase. Fans can purchase tickets to theme nights by visiting wild.com/themepacks. Please visit tickets.wild.com or contact a Wild Ticket Sales Representative by calling or texting (651) 222-WILD (9453) for more information. Group reservations of eight or more tickets can contact [email protected] for more information. Single game suite rentals are also available for purchase, contact [email protected] for more information.
