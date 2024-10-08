Minnesota Wild Announces Opening Night Fan Activities

Fans attending Wild games at Xcel Energy Center this season will also notice new food options throughout the arena. Some items that can be found throughout the concourse levels include: Crispy Potato Corn Dog, Pickle Pizza and Wild Style Dog at State Fare Stand in Section 117, Carne Asada Fries, Pork Chopped Sandwich, and New Wing Flavors - Butter Chicken, and Kung Pao at Michelob Golden Light Tap House in Section 120, Beer Cheese Bratwurst in Section 103, Two New J&R’s Cookie Dough Flavors – Mint Chocolate Chip, and Red Velvet Cake at Section 109, T-Rex Cookie Parfaits at Section 115, Three Flavors of Malts at City Burger in Section 112, Eight New Rotating Custom Menus at Flynt & Kyndle Restaurant in Section C04, and new items in the Reserve including Buffalo Chicken Dip, and Wild Mushroom and Hawaiian Barbecue Flatbreads. Listed below are some new menu items that can be found in the RBC Wealth Management Club Level:

Club 8 – Carvery: “Featuring Player Favorite Sandwiches”!

– Legacy Lounge by Jim Beam: “Souvenir Cocktail – Up North Lemonade” Club 28 – Wrecktangle Pizza: "New Sports Pizza”