SAINT PAUL, Minn. - The National Hockey League’s (NHL) Minnesota Wild today announced a new partnership with Woody Creek Distillers. As an Official Partner of the Minnesota Wild, Woody Creek Distillers will receive exposure through in-arena signage, game sponsorship, virtual broadcast signage, social media features, and serve as the presenting sponsor of Women of the North Power Play Event on Tuesday, Feb. 25.
Minnesota Wild Announces New Partnership With Woody Creek Distillers
The Minnesota Wild are hosting Women of the North Power Play, sponsored by Woody Creek Distillers, on Feb. 25 when it hosts the Detroit Red Wings at 7 p.m. Fans that buy tickets to the Women of the North Power Play are invited to attend a pre-game networking event co-hosted by the Thr•iii Collective.
“We are very excited to partner with an innovative, woman-owned business that is enthusiastic about hockey and aspires to improve the communities it serves,” said Carin Anderson, Senior Vice President of Corporate Partnerships and Retail for the Minnesota Wild. “Woody Creek Distillery’s community focus is a perfect match with our goal of creating a greater State of Hockey.”
“At Woody Creek Distillers, we’re thrilled to partner with the Minnesota Wild and bring our Colorado-crafted spirits to the great state of Minnesota,” said Mary Scanlan, CEO and founder of Woody Creek Distillers. “As proud sponsors of the Professional Women’s Hockey League (PWHL), we’re excited to deepen our connection to the hockey community, celebrating shared passion and camaraderie - whether it’s cheering for the Wild or enjoying great spirits.”
About Woody Creek Distillers
Headquartered in Basalt, Colo., Woody Creek Distillers is a women owned distillery dedicated to crafting award-winning spirits that reflect Colorado’s unique character. Located in the heart of the Rocky Mountains, we oversee every step of production on-site - from mashing and fermenting to distilling, aging, and bottling - using Colorado-grown grains from family farmers and pure Rocky Mountain water. Our commitment to quality and authenticity ensures every bottle embodies the spirit of our home state. For more information, visit www.woodycreekdistillers.com.