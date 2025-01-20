Minnesota Wild Announces New Partnership With Woody Creek Distillers

About Woody Creek Distillers

Headquartered in Basalt, Colo., Woody Creek Distillers is a women owned distillery dedicated to crafting award-winning spirits that reflect Colorado’s unique character. Located in the heart of the Rocky Mountains, we oversee every step of production on-site - from mashing and fermenting to distilling, aging, and bottling - using Colorado-grown grains from family farmers and pure Rocky Mountain water. Our commitment to quality and authenticity ensures every bottle embodies the spirit of our home state. For more information, visit www.woodycreekdistillers.com.