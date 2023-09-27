News Feed

Wallstedt at Training Camp

Wallstedt Continues to Improve with Wild
Training Camp Scrimmage Day Recap

Training Camp: Scrimmage Day
Minnesota Wild Reduces Training Camp Roster to 46

Minnesota Wild Reduces Training Camp Roster to 46 Players
MIN at COL Postgame Recap 092423

Wild Win in First Preseason Game
Minnesota Wild Unveils New Alternate Uniform

Minnesota Wild Unveils New Alternate Uniform
Minnesota Wild Training Camp Day 2

Day 2 in the Books
Fleury's Two Decades of Training Camps

Fleury's Two Decades of Training Camps
Wild Camp Day 1

Wild Camp Day 1
Faber Training Camp Setup Piece

Brock Faber Takes Nothing for Granted
Boldy Media Day 2023

What is Media Day? Boldy Knows
Evason Q&A Training Camp 2023

Q&A with Coach
Minnesota Wild Opens Training Camp September 21 at TRIA Rink

Minnesota Wild Opens Training Camp September 21 at TRIA Rink
Minnesota Wild Re-Signs Defenseman Calen Addison

Minnesota Wild Re-Signs Defenseman Calen Addison
Minnesota Wild Welcomes Rescue Dog Hatty to Team

Minnesota Wild Welcomes Rescue Dog Hatty to Team
Second Wild Off The Tee Recap

First Golf, Then Hockey
TK Showcase Recap Game 2

Prospects Showcase: Wild 7, Blackhawks 4
Minnesota Wild Signs Forward Jujhar Khaira 

Minnesota Wild Signs Forward Jujhar Khaira 
Game 2 Lineup Card

Minnesota Wild vs. Chicago Blackhawks Lineups

Minnesota Wild Announces Multi-Year Partnership with Cub

PartnerAnnouncement_Cub_1920x1080

SAINT PAUL, Minn. – The National Hockey League’s (NHL) Minnesota Wild today announced a new multi-year partnership with CUB. As part of the partnership, CUB is the Official Grocer of the Minnesota Wild.

“We are very excited to announce a partnership with CUB,” said Carin Anderson, Minnesota Wild Senior Vice President of Corporate Partnerships and Retail Management. “CUB is a long-standing company here in the State of Hockey and a great partner for the Minnesota Wild.”

Additional elements of the partnership include CUB being the Presenting Partner of the Fan Zamboni, which gives fans a once-in-a-lifetime experience during each intermission of a Wild home game. Via “CUB Calls”, Wild players will connect with young fans through virtual phone calls during the season. CUB will also be the title sponsor of the Minnesota Wild Summer Street Hockey series starting next summer.

“We are thrilled that two iconic Minnesota brands, the Wild and CUB, are partnering together,” said Brian Audette, CEO of CUB. “It is truly a power play, not only for our two organizations but also for our local communities.”

About CUB

CUB, based in Stillwater, Minn., was established in 1968 as one of the nation’s first discount grocery stores. The organization operates 80 grocery stores in Minnesota and Illinois that offer customers fresh produce, a wide selection and food expertise throughout the stores to meet their everyday grocery needs. CUB also offers a well-crafted selection of wines, champagne, rose, craft beer, cider, mixers through its 31 CUB Wine & Spirits and Cub Liquor stores. As the hometown grocer for over 50 years, CUB has made it a priority to be a good corporate citizen by helping to create healthy and thriving communities that enhance the quality of life for its customers, employees, and neighbors. For company news and information, follow us on X® at @CUBFoods and Facebook® at www.facebook.com/CUB, or visit our website at www.CUB.com.