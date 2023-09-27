Minnesota Wild Announces Multi-Year Partnership with Cub

“We are very excited to announce a partnership with CUB,” said Carin Anderson, Minnesota Wild Senior Vice President of Corporate Partnerships and Retail Management. “CUB is a long-standing company here in the State of Hockey and a great partner for the Minnesota Wild.”

Additional elements of the partnership include CUB being the Presenting Partner of the Fan Zamboni, which gives fans a once-in-a-lifetime experience during each intermission of a Wild home game. Via “CUB Calls”, Wild players will connect with young fans through virtual phone calls during the season. CUB will also be the title sponsor of the Minnesota Wild Summer Street Hockey series starting next summer.

“We are thrilled that two iconic Minnesota brands, the Wild and CUB, are partnering together,” said Brian Audette, CEO of CUB. “It is truly a power play, not only for our two organizations but also for our local communities.”