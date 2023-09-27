Minnesota Wild Announces Multi-Year Partnership with Cub

SAINT PAUL, Minn. – The National Hockey League’s (NHL) Minnesota Wild today announced a new multi-year partnership with CUB. As part of the partnership, CUB is the Official Grocer of the Minnesota Wild.
“We are very excited to announce a partnership with CUB,” said Carin Anderson, Minnesota Wild Senior Vice President of Corporate Partnerships and Retail Management. “CUB is a long-standing company here in the State of Hockey and a great partner for the Minnesota Wild.”
Additional elements of the partnership include CUB being the Presenting Partner of the Fan Zamboni, which gives fans a once-in-a-lifetime experience during each intermission of a Wild home game. Via “CUB Calls”, Wild players will connect with young fans through virtual phone calls during the season. CUB will also be the title sponsor of the Minnesota Wild Summer Street Hockey series starting next summer.
“We are thrilled that two iconic Minnesota brands, the Wild and CUB, are partnering together,” said Brian Audette, CEO of CUB. “It is truly a power play, not only for our two organizations but also for our local communities.”
About CUB
CUB, based in Stillwater, Minn., was established in 1968 as one of the nation’s first discount grocery stores. The organization operates 80 grocery stores in Minnesota and Illinois that offer customers fresh produce, a wide selection and food expertise throughout the stores to meet their everyday grocery needs. CUB also offers a well-crafted selection of wines, champagne, rose, craft beer, cider, mixers through its 31 CUB Wine & Spirits and Cub Liquor stores. As the hometown grocer for over 50 years, CUB has made it a priority to be a good corporate citizen by helping to create healthy and thriving communities that enhance the quality of life for its customers, employees, and neighbors. For company news and information, follow us on X® at @CUBFoods and Facebook® at www.facebook.com/CUB, or visit our website at www.CUB.com.