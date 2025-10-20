Minnesota Wild Announces High School Hockey Captains Program

SAINT PAUL, Minn. - The National Hockey League’s (NHL) Minnesota Wild today announced the High School Hockey Captains Program. The High School Hockey Captains Program honors two high school hockey captains, one male and one female, from November through March.

Candidates will be chosen based on the following criteria:

Demonstrates passion for the sport of hockey

Exemplifies leadership and hard work on the ice and in the classroom

Exhibits qualities of a good teammate

Contributes to their local community

Goes above and beyond to help create a Greater State of Hockey

High school hockey coaches can nominate their captains for the High School Hockey Captains Program at www.wild.com/captains.

The ten (10) honorees will receive a custom Wild jersey, be highlighted on social media and the webpage throughout the month of their nomination and receive two tickets to the Minnesota Wild vs. Seattle Kraken game on Tuesday, April 7 at 7:00 pm.

Minnesota Wild single-game tickets are on sale now at wild.com/tickets, ticketmaster.com and at the Grand Casino Arena Box Office. Flex, 11-Game, half and full season memberships are also available for purchase. Please visit tickets.wild.com or contact a Wild Ticket Sales Representative by calling or texting (651) 222-WILD (9453) for more information. Group reservations of eight or more tickets can contact [email protected] for more information. Single game suite rentals are also available, contact [email protected] for more information or book instantly at wildsuites.com.

Visit www.wild.com/pressbox for the latest news and information from the team including press releases, game notes, postgame notes, multimedia content and daily statistics.