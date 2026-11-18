SAINT PAUL, Minn. - The Minnesota Wild, in partnership with Minnesota Hockey, today announced it will host the 10th annual Mite Holiday Jamboree on December 29 and 30 at Grand Casino Arena. Boys and girls across the State of Hockey are invited to participate.
Minnesota Wild Announces 10th Annual Mite Holiday Jamboree
The 2026 Mite Holiday Jamboree is open to 64 teams: 32 Youth Mite teams and 32 Girls 8U teams. Age 6 and Under Girls teams and Mini-Mite teams are not eligible. Participating teams will play two 25-minute half-ice games at Grand Casino Arena. The Jamboree will take place on Dec. 29 and Dec. 30 from 9:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. MNHockey.TV will live stream all the games at no charge. There is a limit of two teams per association (two Youth teams, or two Girls teams, or one Youth team and one Girls team).
Registration opens Tuesday, Nov. 24 at 10 a.m. with a fee of $325 per team. For more information and to register for the Mite Holiday Jamboree, please visit wild.com/mites.
Minnesota Wild single-game tickets are on sale now at **wild.com/seatgeek**, **seatgeek.com** and at the Grand Casino Arena Box Office. Wild digital tickets are available exclusively within the Official **Minnesota Wild App** or the **SeatGeek App**. Flex, 11-Game, half and full season memberships are also available for purchase. Please visit **tickets.wild.com** or contact a Wild Ticket Sales Representative by calling or texting (651) 222-WILD (9453) for more information. Group reservations of eight or more tickets can contact **[email protected]** for more information. Single game suite rentals are also available, contact [email protected] for more information or book instantly at **wildsuites.com**.
Follow **@mnwildPR** on X and visit **www.wild.com/pressbox** and for the latest news and information from the team including press releases, game notes, player interviews and daily statistics.