The 2026 Mite Holiday Jamboree is open to 64 teams: 32 Youth Mite teams and 32 Girls 8U teams. Age 6 and Under Girls teams and Mini-Mite teams are not eligible. Participating teams will play two 25-minute half-ice games at Grand Casino Arena. The Jamboree will take place on Dec. 29 and Dec. 30 from 9:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. MNHockey.TV will live stream all the games at no charge. There is a limit of two teams per association (two Youth teams, or two Girls teams, or one Youth team and one Girls team).

Registration opens Tuesday, Nov. 24 at 10 a.m. with a fee of $325 per team. For more information and to register for the Mite Holiday Jamboree, please visit wild.com/mites.

Minnesota Wild single-game tickets are on sale now at **wild.com/seatgeek**, **seatgeek.com** and at the Grand Casino Arena Box Office. Wild digital tickets are available exclusively within the Official **Minnesota Wild App** or the **SeatGeek App**. Flex, 11-Game, half and full season memberships are also available for purchase. Please visit **tickets.wild.com** or contact a Wild Ticket Sales Representative by calling or texting (651) 222-WILD (9453) for more information. Group reservations of eight or more tickets can contact **[email protected]** for more information. Single game suite rentals are also available, contact [email protected] for more information or book instantly at **wildsuites.com**.

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