Minnesota Wild and Fortra Announce New, Multi-year Partnership

SAINT PAUL, Minn. - The Minnesota Wild and Fortra today announced a new, multi-year partnership naming Fortra as an Official Cybersecurity Software provider of the Minnesota Wild. As part of the partnership, the Fortra logo will appear exclusively on the Wild’s away helmets starting this season.

“We are excited to announce our new partnership with cybersecurity leader Fortra and welcome them into the Wild family,” said Bryan Bellows, Senior Director of Corporate Partnerships. “We are proud to have their name on our away helmets.”

Additional elements of the comprehensive partnership include two permanent in-ice logos in the corners of the Grand Casino Arena ice and digitally enhanced dasher boards that will appear on Minnesota Wild television broadcasts.

“Fortra and the Wild are two organizations rooted in our community and making impacts far beyond it,” said Matt Reck, CEO, Fortra. “Just as the Wild bring world class strength, speed, and resilience to the ice, Fortra brings the same energy to the cybersecurity market by providing the most advanced defensive and offensive cybersecurity tools on the planet.”

Fortra is a leading provider of cybersecurity solutions. Headquartered in Eden Prairie, they serve more than 20,000 customers worldwide with advanced tools to identify, classify, and secure data in all its forms, as well as cybersecurity solutions providing brand protection, offensive security and red teaming, and the market’s most secure file transfer solutions.

“Partnering with the Minnesota Wild is more than a sponsorship - it’s a celebration of community, resilience, and inclusion,” said Mae Casazza, Fortra Chief of Staff and Hendrickson Foundation Volunteer Coordinator. “As a proud service board member of the Hendrickson Foundation, I’ve seen how hockey can transform lives, especially for people with disabilities. This partnership amplifies that impact, bringing greater visibility and support to adaptive hockey programs across Minnesota. We’re thrilled to stand alongside the Wild in championing a sport that truly welcomes everyone.”

About Fortra

Fortra provides advanced defensive and offensive security solutions that deliver comprehensive protection across the cyber kill chain. With complete visibility across the attack chain, access to threat intelligence spanning the globe, and flexible solution delivery, Fortra customers can anticipate criminal behavior and strengthen their defenses in real time. Break the attack chain at fortra.com.

Copyright © Fortra, LLC and its group of companies. Fortra™, the Fortra™ logos, and other identified marks are proprietary trademarks of Fortra, LLC.