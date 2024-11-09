Kaprizov has 2 goals, assist as Wild ease past Ducks

Robby Fabbri scored his 100th NHL goal, Mason McTavish also scored and Lukas Dostal made 26 saves for the Ducks (4-7-2), who have lost four in a row (0-3-1).

"We can take games over if we just continue to buy in and roll, come shift after shift and set our teammates up and put them in good spots," Ducks defenseman Brian Dumoulin said. "Changing in the offensive zone and taking shorter shifts and just being a little bit more selfless.”

The Wild scored three times in a 5:01 span of the first period.

Joel Eriksson Ek got the puck back after his shot was saved by Dostal and he passed it to Middleton for a one-timer from the slot and a 1-0 lead at 7:31.

Foligno scored with a wrist shot from the right circle off a 2-on-1 break to make it 2-0 at 9:11.

The Wild were on a delayed penalty when Kaprizov scored with a wrist shot from the right circle to extend the lead to 3-0 at 12:32.

Ducks forward Trevor Zegras was awarded a penalty shot at 2:35 of the second period, but his backhand try went over the net.

The Ducks avoided getting shut out for a third straight game by the Wild dating to last season when Fabbri scored with a wrist shot from the right circle to cut it to 3-1 at 2:16 of the third period.

Minnesota defenseman Zach Bogosian was called for a four-minute double-minor high-sticking penalty on Troy Terry at 9:12 of the third period, but Anaheim couldn't capitalize.

"It's such a crucial part of the game too," Gustavsson said. "It's 3-1 there and if they get one, they're just one shot away from tying it up and it puts more stress on us as players, but we were out there blocking some big shots."